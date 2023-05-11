A while back I discussed the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, and I would like to follow up with the sacrament of baptism. Different denominations have different beliefs about baptism. I’m not here to denounce anyone’s specific doctrine. The point I wish to make is the importance of baptism in the Christian church. I could make an argument of why some churches believe a certain way but I’m not writing this to change anyone’s opinion but rather to educate why some hold to different ideas.
Churches baptize because Christ commands us to. “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19). Baptism is our new birth. Jesus speaks of being born again in the third chapter of John, saying, “Unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God” (John 3:5).
Many churches require their members to be baptized and feel it is essential for salvation. Does baptism alone save you? Is it a decision you must make and understand? What about the mentally handicapped or the very young? Lutherans and Catholics have you go through confirmation/catechism before your first Communion to make sure you understand your baptism. That solves some of the problems but not all. I think it is a product of grace. I’ve been a Lutheran all my life (I was even born in a Lutheran Hospital), and I still don’t fully comprehend God’s grace.
Our pastor a few weeks back had a great sermon about how baptism is like adoption. When a child is adopted, the adopting adults become the child’s legal parents. The child is now part of that family. When a person is baptized, they become a child of God and a member of Christ’s church. It’s a lot like circumcision in the Jewish faith, in that it makes you become part of that family of faith.
Should churches baptize infants? There are several instances in the New Testament that tell of whole households being baptized (for example, 1 Corinthinans 1:16 and Acts 16:13-15, 32-34). I would take that to mean the kids, granny, Uncle Eddie and the whole shebang. And if we compare baptism to circumcision, they certainly circumcised children. Again I’m not trying to change your opinion but to help you understand other churches’ beliefs.
Another difference is how a person is baptized. Sprinkling versus immersion? How much water does God need to bestow grace? You’ve heard me say that all of the oceans on Earth cannot contain God’s grace, yet it is complete in one drop of baptismal water. Baptism by pouring water on a person’s head became popular when Christianity expanded into the colder climate of Northern Europe. I for one wouldn’t want to be baptized in the Grande Ronde River in February.
The point is that baptism is vital to believers in Christ and an important sacrament of the church. If you confess that Jesus is the Son of God, it may be a good idea to be baptized. However your church does it is fine. Jesus did it, and he tells us to do it. That’s enough for me.
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a retired stockbroker and a member of
