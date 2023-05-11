Leo Smith

Smith

A while back I discussed the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, and I would like to follow up with the sacrament of baptism. Different denominations have different beliefs about baptism. I’m not here to denounce anyone’s specific doctrine. The point I wish to make is the importance of baptism in the Christian church. I could make an argument of why some churches believe a certain way but I’m not writing this to change anyone’s opinion but rather to educate why some hold to different ideas.

Churches baptize because Christ commands us to. “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19). Baptism is our new birth. Jesus speaks of being born again in the third chapter of John, saying, “Unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God” (John 3:5).

Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a retired stockbroker and a member of

La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.

