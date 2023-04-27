Do you belong to a small church or wish that your church was larger? You may want to give some thought to the benefits of being part of a small congregation.

I once belonged to and was a council member of a larger church. We met in a newly constructed building, had two full-time pastors with two services each Sunday, and ran a preschool. We were constantly pushing for more. Money was always tight and we never were able to build much of a prudent reserve. Many times we had to have special stewardship drives just to fix maintenance problems. We were striving to get members involved in service for the church but still found that less than 20% volunteered. You really never got to know most of the parishioners, and people gathered in cliques.

Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a retired stockbroker and a member of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.

