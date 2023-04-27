Do you belong to a small church or wish that your church was larger? You may want to give some thought to the benefits of being part of a small congregation.
I once belonged to and was a council member of a larger church. We met in a newly constructed building, had two full-time pastors with two services each Sunday, and ran a preschool. We were constantly pushing for more. Money was always tight and we never were able to build much of a prudent reserve. Many times we had to have special stewardship drives just to fix maintenance problems. We were striving to get members involved in service for the church but still found that less than 20% volunteered. You really never got to know most of the parishioners, and people gathered in cliques.
The church I attend now is small, everyone knows everyone and 80% of the people help support the ministry. It’s kind of like that old TV series “Cheers,” where everyone knows your name. We can run on a small budget with a half-time pastor. A small church is nimble and can change directions quickly when unexpected situations develop. We certainly saw that during the pandemic.
How well do you know the family sitting in the pew behind you? Do you know what their needs are? Are they struggling to make ends meet or are they having substance abuse problems? Are you sharing your problems with them? Members of a congregation should be helping and supporting one another.
I would rather attend a church with 25 people who are spiritually thirsty than a congregation of 1,000 who are pressured to go. Just look what Jesus did with only 12 apostles. Those 12 men changed the world. They were not educated or rich and didn’t process any special talent, but the Spirit of God changed them and in turn created the Christian Church.
Now I’m not disparaging big churches — they have the opportunity to gather larger resources and thus can have a greater impact on the larger community. They rely on multimedia to help deliver their messages and can bring more entertainment to the act of worship. The important thing is to find a church where you feel you belong and are loved.
Personally I tend to focus on the individual rather than the group. My relationship with God is personal, and I am more comfortable in small-group settings. There is a balance between what the church can do for you vs. what you can do for the church.
No matter what size the church is, make sure it helps to fill your spiritual needs and supports those in the congregation. As you go through life you will experience times of great joy and also great sadness and suffering, and your church family should be there to comfort and guide you.
Take the time to enjoy this great fellowship of believers called together in Christ, sharing the good news of grace, love and forgiveness. Find a church that feeds you spiritually, whether it is large or small, and commit yourself to it. Take time for worship.
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a retired stockbroker and a member of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
