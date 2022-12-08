Many of you may not know what Advent means in the Christian church. Simply it is a time before Christmas when we prepare ourselves for the coming of the Messiah. The church usually focuses on the birth of the Christ child, his baptism by John and his second coming.
I once saw a bumper sticker that made me chuckle. It read: “Jesus is coming! Look busy!” It made me think what my outlook would be if I knew Jesus was coming tomorrow. Now I’m not an “end times” kinda guy — the odds of your life ending tomorrow is much greater than the world ending — but there is a lot of money to be made selling the end of time. There are no shortages of books, movies, computer games and TV series on the apocalypse.
Preachers and scholars spend an enormous amount of time trying to figure out when the end is coming. They piece together passages from different books of the Bible, interpret prophecy, decipher numerology to come up with some kind of timeline for Christ’s return. I’m sure these folks are smarter than me and I would not debate their findings. Although Jesus himself says in Mathew 24:36, “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone.”
Don’t get me wrong, Christ’s second coming makes for great discussions and sermons, but as far as predicting his return? We would be wise to focus on his first coming, his life, teachings and his sacrifice for our sins on the cross.
Personally, I would like to hear of God’s grace, love and forgiveness rather than God’s wrath. Martin Luther in his sermon on Palm Sunday in 1522 said, “Christ in His advent is not terrifying but meek; not fierce like God in the Old Testament, but meek and merciful like a human being … here He comes with consolation, joy and love. Here you find the difference between the law and the Gospel: The law commands while the Gospel gives all things freely. The law causes anger and hate; the Gospel gives grace.”
Advent is a time to ready your heart for Christ. It is a time for reflection, prayer and devotion. It is not about Black Friday or Cyber Monday. It’s about rejoicing in the coming of God’s greatest gift to us: the Savior who takes away the sin of the world!
So, what would I do if Christ returned tomorrow? I’d like to think I would do what I do most mornings: sit on my front porch with a hot cup of coffee and watch the sun rise. Or, in this case, The Son rise. The big question is: What would you do?
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
