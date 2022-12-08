Many of you may not know what Advent means in the Christian church. Simply it is a time before Christmas when we prepare ourselves for the coming of the Messiah. The church usually focuses on the birth of the Christ child, his baptism by John and his second coming.

I once saw a bumper sticker that made me chuckle. It read: “Jesus is coming! Look busy!” It made me think what my outlook would be if I knew Jesus was coming tomorrow. Now I’m not an “end times” kinda guy — the odds of your life ending tomorrow is much greater than the world ending — but there is a lot of money to be made selling the end of time. There are no shortages of books, movies, computer games and TV series on the apocalypse.

Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.

