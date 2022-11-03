Let’s talk politics and religion! Hear me out before you burn this article. While running my business I never allowed any political or religious signs in the office because as soon as you do, you are upsetting your client base. I was once approached by a former mayor who wanted to endorse me to run as mayor and I asked him why would I want to piss off half my clients? It’s not good business to alienate 50% of your market.
What about the churches’ market? There’s great opportunity here, seeing that Oregon is one of the least church-ed states in the country. In the military we called it a “target rich environment.” There are heathens aplenty in Oregon. Now, let’s assume that half of this population is conservative and the other half liberal. Why would your church issue a political statement that would upset half the congregation? Sometimes I feel that church leaders get together to discuss what actions they can endorse to create the most division. It doesn’t matter which side of the aisle your church is on, right or left, what benefit is there in being politically correct when your church is bankrupt and its doors closed?
We are literally talking about the survival of your church. I know what you are going to say: “Wait a minute Leo. These are important issues facing our society, and we can’t ignore them.” I’m not saying that you do. What I am saying is the church should let its members decide on their own where they stand. I feel that this is the work of the Holy Spirit not the preacher. Conviction is the Spirit’s job not the church council’s.
There are a million good causes out there, but the church needs to concentrate on its primary purpose, and what is that? To preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ, feed the hungry, heal the sick, clothe the naked, help the widow and orphan. “For I was hungry, and you gave Me something to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited Me in; naked and you clothed Me; I was sick, and you visited Me; I was in prison, and you came to Me” (Matthew 25:35-36).
The business of the church is to save souls. Rather than bringing them in, are we chasing them away? We need to be smarter on how we run the church: “Behold I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves; therefore be shrewd as serpents, and innocent as doves” (Matthew 10:16).
Angry people don’t go to church but the church is making people angry. Does that make any sense to you? We need a little wisdom here, folks.
“But the wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, reasonable, full of mercy and good fruits, unwavering, without hypocrisy. And the seed whose fruit is righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace” (James 3:17-18).
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
