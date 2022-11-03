Let’s talk politics and religion! Hear me out before you burn this article. While running my business I never allowed any political or religious signs in the office because as soon as you do, you are upsetting your client base. I was once approached by a former mayor who wanted to endorse me to run as mayor and I asked him why would I want to piss off half my clients? It’s not good business to alienate 50% of your market.

What about the churches’ market? There’s great opportunity here, seeing that Oregon is one of the least church-ed states in the country. In the military we called it a “target rich environment.” There are heathens aplenty in Oregon. Now, let’s assume that half of this population is conservative and the other half liberal. Why would your church issue a political statement that would upset half the congregation? Sometimes I feel that church leaders get together to discuss what actions they can endorse to create the most division. It doesn’t matter which side of the aisle your church is on, right or left, what benefit is there in being politically correct when your church is bankrupt and its doors closed?

Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.

