In the information age nobody needs to know anything. Who was the first man to walk on the moon? Google it. Need to replace the brake pads on the truck? YouTube it. Is this a skin rash or cancer? Go to WebMD. We think we have all the answers at our fingertips.

When it comes to God, people want facts. The problem is, it doesn’t work like that. God is a mystery and we cannot understand him. I’m OK with that. There are many things I don’t understand when it comes to the almighty, the trinity, communion and baptism, just to name a few. Living with mystery is not a bad thing, but today’s society is uncomfortable with the unknown.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.