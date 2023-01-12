In the information age nobody needs to know anything. Who was the first man to walk on the moon? Google it. Need to replace the brake pads on the truck? YouTube it. Is this a skin rash or cancer? Go to WebMD. We think we have all the answers at our fingertips.
When it comes to God, people want facts. The problem is, it doesn’t work like that. God is a mystery and we cannot understand him. I’m OK with that. There are many things I don’t understand when it comes to the almighty, the trinity, communion and baptism, just to name a few. Living with mystery is not a bad thing, but today’s society is uncomfortable with the unknown.
With all this knowledge at our fingertips are we better off? Has it solved problems of crime, drug addiction or homelessness? Has knowledge made you happier? Is this world less violent because of the internet? Do your children feel less bullied at school because of Twitter?
They tell us to “trust the science.” I’ve got a novel idea: Let’s try trusting in God. It’s called faith.
Faith is trusting in something you don’t understand. I don’t know why God loves me. I don’t understand why he sent his son to die for me. I can’t comprehend that all the oceans on Earth cannot contain God’s grace but that it is complete in one drop of baptismal water. I don’t know how bread and wine becomes the body and blood of my savior during communion — it’s a mystery! I accept it in faith and it makes my life better.
Jesus said, “The thief comes only to steal, and kill and destroy; I came that they might have life, and might have it abundantly” (John 10:10). I want to live a life filled with grace and forgiveness, a life full of joy and love. That’s an abundant life! I don’t have to explain this mystery. I’ll leave it to the theologians. All I have to do is practice faith and acceptance.
It’s OK not to have all the answers, and it’s OK to rely on a power greater than yourself. What’s so bad about living a life full of awe and wonder? Remember how easy it was to believe in mysteries when you were a child? “And He called a child to Himself and stood him in their midst, and said, ‘Truly I say to you, unless you are converted and become like children, you shall not enter the kingdom of heaven’” (Matthew 18:2-3).
Try allowing faith back into your heart, believe like a child and let the majesty of God’s grace fill your life with wonder. Let the mysteries of God work through you. Make it a New Year’s resolution. It’s a great way to live.
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
