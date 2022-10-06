God doesn’t need your money. It’s true, he really doesn’t. It’s fall and many churches will be starting their stewardship drives soon. Pledge cards will be mailed out and preachers will give sermons on tithing.
Being in the financial business I have headed up a few of these drives myself in the past, and I have heard some talks on giving that really burn my bunions.
The one heard most often is the “more you give, the more God will bless.” But God is not selling blessings.
He will bless you whether you give 10 cents or a million dollars. He’s not some cosmic vending machine where you insert cash and pull a nob for the blessing of your choice.
Have you heard some evangelist on TV tell you that God will shower you with riches if you give to their church? Is God running some kind of Ponzi scheme? Your heavenly stockbroker? “Give me your money and God will make you rich”? That’s a bunch of crap.
I don’t believe God works like that. Does the church need money? Sure it does. I’ve sat on various church councils for more than 15 years now and I understand church finances. The building needs to be maintained, and there are other expenses: insurance, heath care, missions, staff and pastor salaries, the list goes on and on.
You shouldn’t give money to the church because some pastor has twisted your arm or guilted you into doing so. “Let each one do just as he has purposed in his heart; not grudgingly or under compulsion; for God loves a cheerful giver” (2 Corinthians 9:7).
Giving comes from the heart. It is a byproduct of a heart filled with grace. You should give because it is pleasing and joyful. God is not interested in the size of your bank account. He’s interested in the size of your heart.
Giving doesn’t mean throwing a $20 bill in the basket. God wants you to give of yourself. Our church calls it giving of your time, talent and treasure. Many churches need volunteers more than money. If you don’t have funds to spare, (especially in these times of high inflation), you can still give.
Volunteer to help with maintenance, mowing, cleaning, repairing, these are all costly expenses in a church budget. Help with church services, lectors, ushers, acolytes, greeters. Bring cookies and make coffee. Do you have book keeping, computer or publishing skills? The church office could use your help. Are you a plumber, electrician or contractor?
Even your hobbies are gifts, do you quilt or sew? Many churches send quilts to needy families. How about woodworking? The church is always needing something built. I knew a guy who loved to fish and would take seniors out fishing in his boat. Got a 4×4? How many of the homebound would love a drive in the mountains?
Give because your heart needs to, not because some preacher driving a brand-new Cadillac tells you to. God doesn’t need your money.
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After retiring from a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and currently is serving as the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
