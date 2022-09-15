It’s true. I have many character defects. One of them is swearing. Maybe it’s because I spent four years in the Army, or maybe it comes from working at the mill for 10 years — either way, it just sometimes comes out. It’s not nice and I shouldn’t, but I do.

Would that really bother Jesus? After all, many of his disciples were fishermen. Ever listen to commercial fishermen talk? Their swearing would cause sailors to run out of taverns covering their ears. Jesus also hung out with some dubious characters, tax collectors and sinners. I don’t think a few swear words would cause Jesus to leave the room.

Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After retiring from a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and currently is serving as the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.

