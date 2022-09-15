It’s true. I have many character defects. One of them is swearing. Maybe it’s because I spent four years in the Army, or maybe it comes from working at the mill for 10 years — either way, it just sometimes comes out. It’s not nice and I shouldn’t, but I do.
Would that really bother Jesus? After all, many of his disciples were fishermen. Ever listen to commercial fishermen talk? Their swearing would cause sailors to run out of taverns covering their ears. Jesus also hung out with some dubious characters, tax collectors and sinners. I don’t think a few swear words would cause Jesus to leave the room.
I’ll confess to you right now, I’m a sinner. Call me a hypocrite, but St. Paul had the same problem. “For that which I am doing, I do not understand; for I am not practicing what I would like to do, but I am doing the very thing I hate” (Romans 7:15).
Christians live in the real world with real temptations and real problems. We suffer hardships, disease, marital problems, substance abuse and a host of others, just like everyone else. Being a Christian doesn’t mean you never do bad things or that bad things never happen to you, but there is a huge difference. Christ has forgiven us of our sins — he bore them all on the cross. He is the mediator between God and man. I believe when God looks down on me, he does not see my sins and shortcomings. He sees his beloved son who stands in my place.
Now this doesn’t give me a free pass on sin. I’ll keep trying not to sin and I’ll surely fail, but I’ll confess these to God and trudge on knowing that Christ walks with me. He gives me strength and courage to face all the problems that life throws at me. He doesn’t do the work for me but gives me the help and insight to work through them, often using people he brings into my life.
Martin Luther once said, “God accepts only the forsaken, cures only the sick, gives sight only to the blind, restores life only to the dead, sanctifies only the sinners, gives wisdom only to the unwise. In short, He has mercy only on those who are wretched, and gives grace only to those who are not in grace” (“The Seven Penitential Psalms,” 1517).
Hell, no, I’m not a good Christian. I’m a real Christian.
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After retiring from a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and currently is serving as the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
