You hear it every Sunday, “I don’t wanna go to church today!” You drag him out of bed, get him dressed and haul him out to the car. Once you get your husband ready, now you have to deal with the kids.
When it comes to going to church, I can give you a dozen reasons right off the top of my head why I shouldn’t go. You don’t have to look far. It seems like every week you’re given another reason why the church is “going to hell in a handbag.”
Let’s talk about the church as a whole. St. Paul would not recognize the Catholic church today, and neither would the reformers recognize today’s Protestant church. The church has evolved and is nothing like it was in 200-300 AD. The church today is not perfect — if you’re looking for a perfect church, forget about it, it doesn’t exist. Look for a church that best fits your spiritual needs. Find one that is warm, welcoming and grounded in God’s word.
I’m a member of my local church because I embrace its doctrine. It comes closest to what I believe. Sola scriptura, Sola gratia, Sola side: scripture alone, grace alone and faith alone.
This may come as a surprise to you, but I don’t agree with everything that comes out of my church, and you may not either. That’s perfectly fine. You don’t need to agree with everything the tribe says to belong to the tribe.
I attend church with an open mind. I take what I need and leave the rest. Sometimes I hear things that make me uncomfortable. God works that way. If I hear something that’s upsetting, it’s probably because it hits close to home. I’ve also learned that in service, you get out of it what you put into it.
Personally, I don’t look at church as entertainment. Many churches do that and that’s OK, but if I want to be entertained I’ll watch football or go fishing. For me, attending church is about worship, it’s about my personal relationship with God. It’s also about helping the community, reaching out to the poor, the hungry and those in need of support.
Church makes me feel better afterward. I feel loved, accepted and supported. My spiritual batteries are charged, and I’m ready to take on the week ahead.
So, what are your reasons for not going to church this Sunday?
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After retiring from a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and currently is serving as the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
