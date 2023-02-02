Have you ever felt that God doesn’t answer your prayers? First of all, are you asking? Matthew 7:7-8: “Ask, and it shall be given to you; seek, and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it shall be opened.”

Now, if you think God is not answering, it could be one of two things: Either you’re asking for the wrong things or you’re not listening for his answer. God hears your prayers and gives you what you need, not necessarily what you want. You may pray to win the lottery, but God probably will not grant that one.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.