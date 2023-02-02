Have you ever felt that God doesn’t answer your prayers? First of all, are you asking? Matthew 7:7-8: “Ask, and it shall be given to you; seek, and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it shall be opened.”
Now, if you think God is not answering, it could be one of two things: Either you’re asking for the wrong things or you’re not listening for his answer. God hears your prayers and gives you what you need, not necessarily what you want. You may pray to win the lottery, but God probably will not grant that one.
Martin Luther once said, “We should not determine the when and where and why, or the ways and means and manner in which God should answer our prayer. Rather we must in all humility bring our petition before Him who will certainly do the right thing in accordance with His unsearchable and divine wisdom.” God answers prayers, but it may not be what you expect.
Often we don’t hear God’s answer, mainly because we don’t know where to listen. God answers us through his word, both spoken and written. God reveals his will for us in the Bible, the written Word. He also discloses his will in the spoken word, what you hear from your minister. So if you’re not doing your daily devotions and attending church services, you’re probably not hearing what God is saying.
Now for you preachers out there, this is an awesome responsibility that is not to be taken lightly. You are God’s spoken word. Those sitting in the pews, pay close attention to the sermon, listen for answers to your prayers. (Try this: Take notes during the sermon — it’ll freak the pastor out!)
God also speaks to us through our relationships. This is one of the reasons why service work is so important in the church. It’s not what you put into it, it’s what you get out of it. When working with other Christians, you hear their concerns, difficulties and triumphs. Soon you will find that God is putting people in your life to answer your prayers.
As to how you should pray, there is no wrong method but some are better than others. Some people use the acronym ACTS: Adoration, (praising God for who he is), Confession, Thanksgiving and Supplication (your petitions). Again there is no wrong way. Aloud or silent, it doesn’t make a difference.
I’m also a big believer in corporate prayer (that is, group prayer). It’s a very powerful tool that should be used more often. You saw a good example of that when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL football game.
Prayer is real, and it works. God wants to hear from you. So why not give him a call?
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
