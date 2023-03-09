W hat is Lent? Why do people practice Lent? Let me try to explain the first question. Lent is the 40 days before Easter (not counting Sundays, which are “mini Easters”). It starts on Ash Wednesday, and ends on the Saturday before Easter, although some churches end it on Maundy Thursday. Many people believe it to be a solely Catholic tradition but that is not true — most mainline Protestant churches recognize Lent even if they may not practice it. I’ve seen Mennonite churches holding Ash Wednesday services. Simply put, Lent is a Christian’s journey toward Easter.
The big question is why do Christians practice Lent and how do they do it? First, let me explain what I think it isn’t. It is not a New Year’s resolution. Many people will give up something during Lent like sugar or french fries or maybe vow to exercise more. They are focusing on themselves, but that is not the point.
Others observe Lent because of tradition. I am a little wary of this because some people will look at it as laying burdens on believers, like the Pharisees were accused of in Matthew 23:3,4: “Therefore all that they tell you, do and observe, but do not do according to their deeds; for they say things and do not do them. And they tie up heavy loads, and lay them on men’s shoulders; but they themselves are unwilling to move them with so much as a finger.”
Lent is about repentance, not to be confused with the feeling of shame. Feeling shame over sin is not the same as repentance from sin. Repentance is a 180-degree change in direction. Shame is the feeling of guilt that many churches lay on their members to keep them coming back. Not a big fan of that.
Lent is a time to focus on your relationship with God. A time for prayer and meditation on God’s word, giving more time to worship and service to others. It’s not about doing something self-centered — it’s about opening up to God and following Jesus more closely.
If you want to give up chocolate or donuts for Lent that’s fine, but why not consider reading the four gospels in the New Testament or taking time out to pray each day during Lent? Give a little extra of your time and money to charity. Do something nice for someone and don’t tell anyone about it.
Many people fast during Lent, which is a good practice if it is for the right reason. Again, Lent is about your relationship with God, not a weight loss program. “And whenever you fast, do not put on a gloomy face as the hypocrites do, for they neglect their appearance in order to be seen fasting by men. Truly I say to you, they have their reward in full” (Matthew 6:16).
Keep in mind that Lent is a time to dwell not on yourself but on God’s grace and forgiveness.
I hope your Lenten journey to Easter brings you closer to God and you develop a deeper relationship with our Savior. See you in church.
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is a member of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
