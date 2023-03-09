W hat is Lent? Why do people practice Lent? Let me try to explain the first question. Lent is the 40 days before Easter (not counting Sundays, which are “mini Easters”). It starts on Ash Wednesday, and ends on the Saturday before Easter, although some churches end it on Maundy Thursday. Many people believe it to be a solely Catholic tradition but that is not true — most mainline Protestant churches recognize Lent even if they may not practice it. I’ve seen Mennonite churches holding Ash Wednesday services. Simply put, Lent is a Christian’s journey toward Easter.

The big question is why do Christians practice Lent and how do they do it? First, let me explain what I think it isn’t. It is not a New Year’s resolution. Many people will give up something during Lent like sugar or french fries or maybe vow to exercise more. They are focusing on themselves, but that is not the point.

Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is a member of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.

