My father (may he rest in peace) would accuse any church that he wasn’t a current member of as being a cult. The funny thing is he’d switch churches at a drop of the hat, often following the “hot preacher” of the day.
Fortunately for me as a young man serving in the Army, I was stationed on a small post in Germany where we had two church services: Protestant and Catholic. I spent three and a half years there and was ministered to by Southern Baptist, Methodist, Episcopalian and Dutch Reformed chaplains. As a child I was baptized Lutheran but in high school would often attend the little Assembly of God church in Imbler. (Of course, my intentions were to meet up with this pretty girl from Elgin and we would sneak out during the service to make out. I ended up marrying her, but that’s a different story.)
The point I’m trying to make is that I’ve had a lot of experiences with different denominations, and my take on it is this: Your church is not 100% correct in its teaching. Right now I know your toes are curling, but don’t get upset, because my church isn’t 100% correct either. I feel that today’s Christian churches have got it about 90% right. That other 10% is where we get all our denominations from, and it’s not a bad thing. The Christian church is like a potluck dinner with many different dishes and people have their favorites: Baptists bring fried chicken while Lutherans bring lutefisk.
That 10% difference doesn’t make you a cult. “For we now see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face; now I know in part, but then I shall know fully just as I also have been fully known” (1 Corinthians 13:12). We can’t see the big picture, and I believe God’s grace is wide and deep. The church today does not resemble the church in Acts. God has given us some wiggle room.
As long as your church sticks with the basics and doesn’t worship little gray aliens that drop out of the sky, in my book you’re good to go. And what are the basics? The Apostles Creed would make a great start:
I believe in God, the Father almighty, creator of heaven and earth.
I believe in Jesus Christ, God’s only Son, our Lord, who was conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of the virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried; He descended into hell. On the third day He rose again; He ascended into heaven, He is seated at the right hand of the Father, and He will come again to judge the living and the dead.
I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy catholic church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and the life everlasting. Amen.
The Apostles Creed was developed early in the Christian church to guide believers in the faith, and it is a good guide for us today. My hope is that your church will help lead you in your faith journey.
Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
