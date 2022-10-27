My father (may he rest in peace) would accuse any church that he wasn’t a current member of as being a cult. The funny thing is he’d switch churches at a drop of the hat, often following the “hot preacher” of the day.

Fortunately for me as a young man serving in the Army, I was stationed on a small post in Germany where we had two church services: Protestant and Catholic. I spent three and a half years there and was ministered to by Southern Baptist, Methodist, Episcopalian and Dutch Reformed chaplains. As a child I was baptized Lutheran but in high school would often attend the little Assembly of God church in Imbler. (Of course, my intentions were to meet up with this pretty girl from Elgin and we would sneak out during the service to make out. I ended up marrying her, but that’s a different story.)

Leo Smith, of Elgin, is a graduate of Imbler High School and Eastern Oregon University. After a 30-year career as a stockbroker, he returned to Eastern Oregon and is the council president of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.

