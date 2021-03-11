In the movie “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” 11-year-old Alexander woke up with gum stuck in his hair and things just went downhill from there.
One after another the unfortunate events began to pile up and there was no end in sight. Eventually, so much had gone wrong for poor Alexander that it began to feel like nothing could go right. And, while there is no way to know for certain that things would have been different if they would have begun differently, one thing that remains abundantly clear is that once things take a turn for the worse it becomes next to impossible to get them back on track.
Of course, it doesn’t usually take a day-full of unfortunate events in order for our day to be ruined. With as little as one or two negative events our day already begins to sour, because at the very first sign of negativity our perspective becomes so tainted that we have a hard time seeing anything else. In the field of psychology this is has been termed our “negativity bias.” By nature we possess the tendency to give more attention to the things that go wrong than we do to the things that go right. According to one study, as little as three minutes of negative news can make us 27% more likely to end our day dissatisfied.
This goes to show as to why the one negative comment lingers longer than the 10 positive words of affirmation or why we beat ourselves up over the one thing we could have done better rather than celebrating all the things we did right. Clearly a little bad news goes a long way.
But if psychology is right that we do inherently possess this “negativity bias” then this also means that, in any given situation, we do not see things quite as well as we think we do. Our perspective does not always align itself with reality, which means that we need something bigger than our own perception of things to keep us grounded when our propensity to focus on the negative takes over.
In Genesis 28, we read of a man named Jacob running for his life because of his own unfortunate events. But when he encounters God on the way, he can’t move on until that moment is memorialized in some way. This place he recognizes as a sanctuary of God, which makes his memorial an altar in the world.
Whether we realize it or not, we too have our own places where God and his good are showing up but, once the moment is over, all too easily we forget. We need our own altars in the world so that when our negativity bias begins to kick in we have places in our lives to remind us that things are never as bad as they seem to be in the moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.