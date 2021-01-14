When it comes to social media you might say that I have a love/hate relationship.
On the one hand, there really is no re- futing the fact that it uniquely provides us opportunities never before possible.
Nowadays our ability to maintain contact with one another is more convenient and more accessible than ever before as the old limitations no longer apply. Awareness about what’s going on in the world around us has also reached new heights as we no longer have to wait for the evening news, but instead have near instantaneous access right on the feed of our favorite social media platforms.
On the other hand, social media does not always seem to bring out our best side.
One growing trend that I think we would be better off without is all the vitriol that is so freely spewed back and forth on social media simply because we don’t always see eye-to-eye. Somehow it seems that speaking our minds or sharing our perspectives online has turned into losing all inhibition and treating those with whom we disagree as less than human.
Of course, disagreements are nothing new nor are they isolated only on social media.
But what is new is the current climate of increasing polarization and the loss of charitable discourse that only further alienates us from one another and pits us as enemies entrenched on our own sides of clearly drawn dividing lines.
And the further down this path we tread the less we realize how wounding our words have become because we resort to speaking at each other rather than to each other.
In the Bible, the very first words we read about humanity are that we are created in the image of God. It is the Spirit of God that has breathed the very breath of life into our lungs.
Now the implications of this are far-reaching but includes the fact that each and every one of us bear the indelible mark of God’s very imprint on our lives.
As Paul describes in Ephesians 2:10, God is the artisan craftsman whose attention to detail has made each and every one of us a work of art.
Our lives bear an innate and inordinate value for no other reason than because it is God who has made us. And while this does not change the fact that we will not always see eye-to-eye, it does give us a new lens through which to see one another even when we disagree.
Once we begin to recognize the image of God in one another we can no longer deny each other’s humanity as though we were no more than simply enemies on the opposing sides of the dividing line. What we all hold in common will always far exceed any difference that may arise between us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.