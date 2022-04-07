I am in the midst of moving. Not very far, just 3.5 miles, but that doesn’t make the process much easier. There’s still sorting, culling, packing, transporting, and then unpacking and putting everything away again. Given all that upheaval, it’s not surprising that I don’t like moving. I’d even go so far as to say I hate moving. I don’t mind being in a new place — it’s just the process of getting there that I dislike.
During this and my previous move, I’ve learned that my cats don’t like moving either, perhaps even less than I do. But then, I know what’s happening and why, but I can’t exactly explain it to them. So they walk around meowing and crying, they run away from me and they hide a lot. In fact, they’re still at the old house, along with some odds and ends I’m still packing, because they disappear when I get the carriers out.
I wish I could tell them that it’s going to be okay, that I’m not abandoning them, or getting rid of them, etc. Of course, this isn’t the only time I wish I could communicate better with my cats, and they with me. It would be nice if they could tell me when they aren’t feeling well, and where it hurts. It would help if I could tell them that the medicine I’m giving them is to help them feel better, not something poisonous (which must be what they’re thinking, given how violently they resist).
I love my cats, and I do a lot for them, and I’m sure I’m not alone. But I’m not sure the cats realize the trouble I go to. I mix plain litter with scented litter so there’s a little odor coverage, but it doesn’t smell like a perfume factory. I changed their blend of cat food and instituted nightly brushings when one started having hairball trouble. I make sure they can see out the windows and have toys to play with.
And yet, here they are, avoiding me and hiding because they don’t know what’s going on, and they’re stressed.
This may not be too different from how we humans react with God at times. We may not realize how much God loves us and cares for us. We aren’t always aware of all the things God does for us: big and small, seen and unseen. So when things aren’t going the way we expect, the way we want, we get stressed and wonder where God is. We wonder why God isn’t making things better on our time schedule and in the way we want.
I don’t have a way to completely understand my cats, but God did find a way to understand us humans and communicate more directly with us. God became human, in the form of Jesus. He lived among us, showing us and telling us about God’s love for us. He also experienced many of the ups and downs of human life, including death, all for our sake.
