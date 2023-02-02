February is Black History Month. The idea of focusing on Black history for a given time period was originally a weeklong educational effort to include Black history in the school systems. It has since become a month long, and the emphasis has moved beyond curricula to include the culture and contributions of African Americans across the board.
Yet this observance comes on the heels of terrible acts of violence against Black Americans and other people of color.
The denominations of both churches I serve (ELCA Lutheran and United Methodist) are encouraging their congregations to be working on anti-racism. It is not always an easy task. People within the church, and in the wider community, may believe they aren’t racist, and so may wonder why focus on anti-racism.
I must admit I don’t think of myself as racist either. And yet I also acknowledge that I have lived my life in a mostly white environment. My family is all white. The only person of color in my high school was Asian. There were few people of color in my college classes, nor were there many where I worked after college. I’ve served seven congregations as a pastor, and fewer than half had anyone of color, and only one congregation had more than one person of color. (There’s a reason the Lutheran denomination is considered the whitest denomination in the United States.)
I also acknowledge that I have benefited from being white, and that there is systemic racism in our society. I may not be racist, but I am definitely ignorant when it comes to what people of color have contributed and accomplished and the discrimination they continue to face.
And just as this observance of Black History Month started as an educational effort, it is through such educational activities that all of us can learn more, and reduce our ignorance. Sure, this will require some effort, some time and a willingness to be exposed to different ideas and ways of seeing the world. Yet I have no doubt it will be worthwhile.
Depending on your learning style and areas of interest, you might read a book about Black history, or watch a documentary. Or if you prefer fiction, consider reading something by a Black author, or watching something by a Black filmmaker. Expose yourself to Black music or Black artwork. If you’re not sure where to start, look online or go to the library. You will find lots of resources out there if you make the effort.
Who knows, you may not only learn something, but enjoy what you read, watch, listen to, etc. Maybe one book or film is all you have time for this month. Or maybe you’ll continue beyond the official Black History Month. Afterall, Black Americans are an integral part of our history and our society year-round, not just in February.
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.
