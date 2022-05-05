This Sunday is Mother’s Day. And with it can come mixed emotions.
Some, if not many, of us have complex relationships with our mothers. Although I have come to believe that my mother did the best she could under the circumstances, life with her was far from perfect. There were hurts and misunderstandings on all sides, even late in her life.
As my mom died rather suddenly a few years ago, there’s no longer any opportunity to talk with her about these things. Those of you whose mothers have died may feel similarly. Others who’ve lost their mothers may feel that loss more deeply this weekend due to all the various Mother’s Day events and promotions going on all around them.
There may be others who didn’t just have a complex relationship with their moms, but didn’t have a relationship at all. Perhaps they had a mom who was absent, or sick, or an addict or abusive.
There are also mothers who’ve experienced loss that can be intensified this weekend: the death of a child, a miscarriage, or a child who’s distanced themselves. Then there are also those who wanted to be mothers but were never able to have a child.
In the midst of all the joyous celebrations about motherhood this weekend, one also needs to be mindful of those for whom this weekend is painful, for whatever reason.
Perhaps instead of just celebrating mothers, grandmothers and those who provide “motherly” care, we should celebrate and honor all women. Single women, childless women, daughters who may or may not become mothers, the woman who lives next door, the women who walk by your home every morning, the waitress at your favorite restaurant, etc.
After all, women come in all types: physically, mentally, emotionally, intellectually, and in their desire, or lack thereof, for children. Not every woman wants to be a mom. Not every woman wants to be married or partnered. Neither of those should make her lesser in anyone’s eyes.
If you have a mom you love (or someone who’s the mother of your children), of course you should call her, send her a card, get her a gift or take her out to eat this weekend. If you don’t have a mom like that, and that causes you grief, allow yourself to feel that grief. It’s OK to not feel celebratory this weekend. Alternatively, consider taking yourself to dinner, or getting yourself a gift for being a mother to yourself.
It’s OK to do what you need to do to take care of yourself, as well as taking care of those around you.
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
