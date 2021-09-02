As the American military withdraws from Afghanistan and we approach the 20th anniversary of the attacks of 9/11, I find myself pondering choices.
After the events of 9/11, there was a choice made to go into Afghanistan, to root out the sources of that attack. Twenty years later, there was a choice made to end our involvement in Afghanistan. I’m not well-versed enough in all the various factors that went into those decisions to know whether the choice was a good one or a bad one. And even if one or both were bad decisions, I don’t have enough information to say whether they weren’t still the best decisions at the time.
You see, sometimes, the choices we have to make aren’t between what’s “good” and what’s “bad.” Sometimes we must choose between two “bad” choices — the lesser of two evils, if you will.
Such a choice can be very difficult. To know that no matter which choice you make, it’s not really a good option.
For instance, in the early 1940s, German theologian and pacifist Dietrich Bonhoeffer was involved in a resistance movement that plotted to assassinate Adolf Hitler. He acknowledged that it went against the commandment about murder to do such a thing, but he believed it was worse to allow Hitler to continue slaughtering the Jews. He described himself as a “guilty martyr.”
Other times, our choices may be between multiple “goods.” It may be that none of our options is a bad one, but that we simply can’t do them all. For instance, a young man I knew about 15 years ago had once prayed diligently for direction as to what to do after high school. Should he go directly to college, or travel for a year or two first? Which did God want him to do? After praying and praying without a discernable answer, he realized that God wasn’t giving him an answer because both choices were good, even to God. He understood that God would be with him either way, and could use him for good in either situation.
Making decisions can be difficult, because choosing one option usually eliminates the other, at least for a time, sometimes forever. Those in leadership positions, whether corporate or governmental, often have very weighty and very complex decisions to make, often affecting many people. And as we watch those decisions being made, we need to keep in mind that we don’t have access to all the information and considerations that goes into those decisions.
Perhaps instead of criticizing those who make choices we think are wrong, we should be grateful that we aren’t the ones having to make those tough choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.