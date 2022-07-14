This Sunday, the assigned scripture reading includes the story of the Good Samaritan. It’s one of the Bible stories that has also entered our secular culture. There are Good Samaritan hospitals and Good Samaritan laws. It’s certainly not the only Bible story or Bible concept that has made it into secular culture, but it’s one I’ve been reflecting on.
I think most of us who know the story tend to assume we would be a Good Samaritan in such a situation. That we would stop to help someone who was hurt or in need of medical attention. Yet when I took CPR training, when being told to have someone call for help, the instructors said to ask a specific person to call for help. Just yelling “someone call 911” isn’t usually enough: Everyone tends to assume someone else is making the call.
Then there are times when we might be reluctant to help someone directly: There’s an altercation between people, or even a crowd growing violent, and we’re afraid of being hurt if we try to stop it. That can be a legitimate concern, and it may be that the best choice is to call 911.
Unfortunately, there can also be a reluctance to get involved when someone cries “rape.” In fact, women are often told to cry “fire” instead of “rape,” because folks are more likely to respond.
Most of us have the best of intentions to help others, and yet we often let our schedule, our fears and sometimes our weariness keep us from helping one another. Sometimes we elect to give money to a good cause rather than show up in person. It’s just easier, and there’s less risk. I know that for myself, even though I have volunteered at homeless shelters in the past, I’ve been reluctant to do so at the Union County Warming Station here in La Grande. At first it was not knowing this new community I’d moved to, and then there was the fear of catching COVID-19. I also wonder if I’m getting too old to stay up all night like I used to.
We can all find good excuses and reasons not to do something. Not to step up. And sometimes we need to accept our limitations. If all you’re comfortable doing is contributing financially, that is still helpful. If you can take on only one cause at a time, even though it may not seem like enough, that’s better than not helping at all.
Yet as a pastor, it is my responsibility to push myself, my congregants and even my community to try to do a little more than might be comfortable.
There are many worthwhile causes that you can support financially or with your time or expertise. Find the cause and the level of support that works for you, and then see if you can step up your involvement a little. Every little bit helps our community, and our world, be a better place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.