Later this month, I will do something I haven’t done for more than 16 months: travel more than a few hours from La Grande — on a plane, no less. On the one hand, I feel fairly comfortable traveling now that I’m a few weeks out from my second COVID-19 vaccine. On the other hand, I still will be wearing my mask and maintaining as much distance as possible while I travel, as I remain concerned about COVID-19 variants and the increasing COVID-19 cases where I’m going.
I suspect I’m not alone in having these different points of view about the same situation. I want to be cautious, not only for my own health but for the health of others. Yet I don’t want to live in complete fear. And there’s been plenty to be fearful of this past year, if we allow it. Fear of the virus itself. Fear of dying. Fear of losing loved ones without the chance to say goodbye. Fear of losing one’s business, one’s job, one’s home. Of course, even without COVID-19, there has never been a shortage of things to fear. We fear other diseases, like cancer. We fear those who are different than us. We fear failure and not being good enough.
I’ve heard it said that some form of “fear not” or “don’t be afraid” is the most common phrase in the Bible (some even say that it occurs exactly 365 times — one for each day of the year). I can’t document that (especially the latter) due to different translations, etc., but there certainly are a lot of times in the Bible where God, angels and Jesus say “fear not,” “don’t be afraid,” “why are you afraid” “and “peace be with you.” Clearly, we human beings have a predisposition toward fear.
Fear itself is not necessarily a problem. Rather it’s how we cope with fear that can causes difficulties. If we lash out at others because of our fears, it’s not healthy for us or for others. A better approach would be to challenge our fears: How likely is it that what we fear is going to happen? If it is likely, are there constructive actions we could take to diminish that likelihood, or diminish the impacts should it happen? If so, taking those actions can help appease one’s fears. So can bringing in outside voices to help us put our fears into perspective.
That’s one of the advantages of being part of a community, whether it’s a faith community, a neighborhood or a nurturing set of family and friends. We can be fearless, we can fear less, when we ground ourselves in our chosen community, asking for, and offering, support to one another.
