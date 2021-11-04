Recently a parishioner asked me about the idea that we are now living in the end times. He asked because he has heard others say that we are. Their reasons for believing we are in the end times include the COVID pandemic, the swift rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, and the increasing number and severity of natural disasters such as floods, fires and hurricanes.
My short response to my parishioner was that every generation has thought they were living in the end times. Even the first generation of Jesus’ followers believed Jesus would return before they died, since Jesus said that “this generation will not pass away until all these things have taken place” (Matthew 24:34 NRSV).
If we believe the truth of the Bible, those of us living two millennia later must ask ourselves what Jesus meant by “this generation” and “these things.” If by “this generation” Jesus meant the people alive as Jesus spoke, then perhaps what Jesus meant by “these things” was the siege of Jerusalem and the destruction of the temple (70 CE). If by “these things” Jesus meant the end of everything, then perhaps “this generation” is the whole generation of humankind on the Earth. After all, God’s sense of time is far more vast than that of us mortals.
Many people over the centuries and millennia have developed various systems for predicting the end times, and thus far, all of them have been wrong. In fact, Jesus says that no one else knows when it will occur, “only the Father.” So why should we believe anyone today can know whether we’re in the end times?
Personally, I hope the end times are still millennia away. I hope at least some of humankind will eventually leave the Earth and venture out to explore other planets and other stars.
But right here, right now, I think we should be focusing on living in the present. Martin Luther once said “Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree.”
So instead of trying to predict the future, and when the world will end, perhaps we should be helping those who are affected by the very events cited as predictors of the end times. Perhaps we should be helping those affected by COVID and other diseases. Perhaps we should be helping those affected by fires, floods and other natural disasters.
If we are truly concerned about the end times and the final judgment, we might want to take a closer look at how we are living our lives, and how we are treating others.
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of Zion Lutheran Church and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, both in La Grande.
