I am a chocoholic. And so was my mother and my grandfather. And so chocolate was something we all gave up for Lent every year. Unfortunately, I got too good at finding substitutes for chocolate, whether it was chocolate-like carob, or just finding other ways to satisfy my sweet tooth, like lemon bars or carrot cake. So I started giving up all sweets. But that led to an internal debate about artificial sweeteners. Did sugarless gum or diet pop count as a “sweet” for the purposes of Lenten fasting?
Of course, this is all a human-made conundrum. There’s nothing in the Bible that requires one to give up something for Lent (the Bible doesn’t even mention Lent). Rather it has become a tradition, sometimes within families, like mine, or within a particular congregation or denomination. This tradition has its roots in the early church when those wanting to become Christian would typically be baptized into membership at Easter, and so they spent the weeks beforehand preparing themselves, often with fasting of some kind.
Any more, at least in the congregations and denominations I’ve been part of, folks are baptized and brought into membership almost any time of the year, so giving up something for Lent has become a discipline unto itself. Many use their Lenten discipline as a reminder of the sacrifices Jesus made on our behalf. For others, it may be a way to jump-start a change that they hope will carry beyond Lent.
For me, I have sometimes gotten a bit smug about “successfully” giving up something (meaning I went through Lent without cheating). Other times I have struggled, and wondered if there was something wrong with me for failing my Lenten discipline. But neither of these is what Lent is really about. Lent isn’t about one’s success or failure at a Lenten discipline. Lent is about focusing on the sacrifices Jesus made, his journey to the cross, and the reason such a sacrifice was necessary: human sinfulness. Such sinfulness isn’t necessarily about being evil or bad.
Rather, as Martin Luther spoke of it, sin is the soul curved in on itself. Our personal Lenten disciplines are simply one way (though not the only way) to help us turn that curved-inward soul toward something outside ourselves, as a way of opening up ourselves to the gifts that were given in the resurrection of Jesus: eternal life and the forgiveness of sin.
Whether one is “successful” in a Lenten discipline doesn’t matter, because the truth is that we never will be completely successful, and our failures only mean we are human. God already knows that about us, and loves each of us anyway, and sent Jesus to die for us anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.