“Why’d it have to be snakes?”
That’s a line from the first Indiana Jones movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Indiana Jones hates snakes. And he’s not alone.
Most people do not like snakes. Of course, there are exceptions, like a good friend of mine in junior high who liked snakes and would often wear the science room’s 4-foot boa around her shoulders like a shawl. The close presence of the snake bothered some of the teachers, but not my friend.
Perhaps people don’t like snakes because of the way they slither instead of using legs. Perhaps it’s their perceived sliminess (which isn’t true, by the way — they’re actually dry to the touch). While there’s certainly reason to be cautious around venomous snakes, or in areas where those might be found, most snakes are not venomous, and snakes are helpful to the ecology, even the venomous snakes.
Folks in the Bible didn’t like snakes either. The snake (or serpent) is the tempter in the Garden of Eden, and one of the consequences of the encounter between the serpent and Eve is that God says that there will be enmity between the offspring of the serpent and the offspring of Eve.
Then there’s a story from the Old Testament that takes place during the wilderness wanderings of the Israelites. As happens many times during their wanderings, the people are complaining about being in the wilderness for so long. In this particular story, God punishes the people for their constant complaining by sending venomous snakes. The people are being bit, and many are dying from the bites. So, the people repent of their complaining and ask God to take away the snakes. God tells Moses to make a snake and place it on a pole. Anyone who looks at the snake on the pole after being bitten by the live snakes will be healed and live.
What I find most interesting about this story is that God doesn’t do as the Israelites asked. God does not take away the snakes. Instead, he offers a way to live in the midst of the snakes, venomous ones even.
I think this continues to this day. There is a lot in our world that is troubling. Natural disasters like the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Human-made violence like the war in Ukraine. Hate speech and mass shootings. Political divisions. And like the Israelites in the wilderness, we complain (though we often don’t do anything constructive about the situation). And, again like the Israelites, we want God to take all the troubles away.
And yet God doesn’t take all our troubles away. Instead, God helps us to live in the midst of our troubles, in the midst of the chaos that’s around us in its many forms.
A last thought about snakes: Later this month is the celebration of St. Patrick, who supposedly rid Ireland of all its snakes. Turns out that Ireland never had snakes in the first place.
