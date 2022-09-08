Some of you of a certain age may remember when this sequence of initials was on T-shirts, pins and posters: P.B.P.G.I.N.F.W.M.Y. After all these years, I can still rattle off the letters. In fact, it takes me longer to think of what they represent than to simply say them. For the benefit of those who don’t know or can’t recall, the letters stand for: Please Be Patient, God Is Not Finished With Me Yet.
It was a reminder to the world, and to ourselves, that although we are believers in, and followers of, Jesus, we aren’t perfect. We might still make mistakes. We might still say or do the wrong things, often inadvertently, sometimes thoughtlessly and, yes, sometimes maybe even intentionally.
The movement behind this set of letters was born out of the fact that Christians are often held to a higher standard by others in our culture, perhaps even considered hypocritical if they aren’t perfect in their behavior at all times. (And sometimes pastors are held to even higher standards.)
Yet we Christians are still human and therefore are still prone to mistakes or, to put it in church terms, still prone to sin. We are not necessarily any better than any other member of our society in that regard. Of course, I hope that as Christians, when we do mess up, when we do sin (and we certainly will), we will own up to our mistakes, learn from them, seek forgiveness and accept the consequences of our actions.
Unfortunately, mistakes are not limited to individuals. Christianity as a whole has not always acted in godly ways. From the Crusades and the Inquisition to the colonialism of missionaries, the acceptance of the doctrine of discovery and manifest destiny in settling this country, we as a body of believers have sinned. And so denominations are starting to own up to their mistakes and repent of past actions and beliefs. They are repudiating the systems that led to slavery and the seizure of land. It is not enough, so much more is needed, and yet it is a start. P.B.P.G.I.N.F.W.U.Y.: Please Be Patient, God Is Not Finished With Us Yet.
And God is not finished with you yet, either. No matter what you think of yourself, no matter your age, gender or color of skin, God loves you. And God can use you to make this world a better place.
No human being is perfect, and no group of human beings is perfect. Each of us, and all of us, were, and are and continue to be, both children of God and works in progress. Or as Martin Luther said, we each are both saint and sinner.
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.
