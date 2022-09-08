Some of you of a certain age may remember when this sequence of initials was on T-shirts, pins and posters: P.B.P.G.I.N.F.W.M.Y. After all these years, I can still rattle off the letters. In fact, it takes me longer to think of what they represent than to simply say them. For the benefit of those who don’t know or can’t recall, the letters stand for: Please Be Patient, God Is Not Finished With Me Yet.

It was a reminder to the world, and to ourselves, that although we are believers in, and followers of, Jesus, we aren’t perfect. We might still make mistakes. We might still say or do the wrong things, often inadvertently, sometimes thoughtlessly and, yes, sometimes maybe even intentionally.

Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.

