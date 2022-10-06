The first main holiday in October was once called Columbus Day. Oregon, however, is one of several states that have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day or, in South Dakota, Native American Day.

There are a number of reasons that Christopher Columbus has fallen out of favor. First is the idea that he “discovered” America. Not only have historians shown us that others from outside the Americas set foot here before Columbus did, but there were also the many native peoples that were already living here, and had been for millennia. If anyone “discovered” America, it was the ancestors of these Indigenous peoples.

South Dakota: A government reconsiders holiday honors

In 1990, South Dakota took a great leap forward in reconciling its ugly history with its Indigenous population when the state’s Legislature unanimously approved a measure to change Columbus Day to Native American Day. It was a symbolic victory, but not an empty one, as several states, many universities and more than 100 cities went on to recognize what’s now called Indigenous Peoples Day. More Americans have become aware of the atrocities of Columbus and the impact his “discovery” of America had on the millions of people who already lived there.
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.

