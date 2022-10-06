In 1990, South Dakota took a great leap forward in reconciling its ugly history with its Indigenous population when the state’s Legislature unanimously approved a measure to change Columbus Day to Native American Day. It was a symbolic victory, but not an empty one, as several states, many universities and more than 100 cities went on to recognize what’s now called Indigenous Peoples Day. More Americans have become aware of the atrocities of Columbus and the impact his “discovery” of America had on the millions of people who already lived there.
The first main holiday in October was once called Columbus Day. Oregon, however, is one of several states that have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day or, in South Dakota, Native American Day.
There are a number of reasons that Christopher Columbus has fallen out of favor. First is the idea that he “discovered” America. Not only have historians shown us that others from outside the Americas set foot here before Columbus did, but there were also the many native peoples that were already living here, and had been for millennia. If anyone “discovered” America, it was the ancestors of these Indigenous peoples.
Second, the colonization and occupation of the Americas by Europeans was at a great cost to the peoples who already lived here. Most lost their land, their livelihoods and even their lives. For their descendants who live among us now, celebrating such an event and person is abhorrent.
And so we have the movement to honor Indigenous peoples rather than Columbus. Yet there is so much more that needs to be done to honor and remember the Indigenous peoples around and among us.
Another movement is making its way through universities, churches, nonprofits and other organizations: the inclusion of a “land acknowledgment” in written documents and spoken at various gatherings. The denominations I am part of (ELCA Lutheran and United Methodist) have already developed land acknowledgments at national, state and regional levels and are encouraging individual churches to do the same. There are online tools available to help find out whose land we are currently inhabiting. For Union County, this includes the Cayuse, Walla Walla, Umatilla, Colville and even small parts of the Warm Springs and the Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) tribal lands.
Of course, such acknowledgments alone are not enough. It is not enough to just name those whose land one occupies. We must also learn about, and interact with, the descendents of the peoples who were here long before us. These Indigenous people have much to share with us about the land we inhabit, including better ways to live on and with the land. It may even be possible to return land to the peoples who originally inhabited it. For instance, in December 2020, 148 acres near Joseph were sold back to the Nimiipuu (Nez Perce). A year before that, the Ascension School Camp and Conference Center in Cove began working with Caretakers of the Land, an Indigenous-led organization, to restore 80 acres of land to its natural ecosystem, habitat and cultural uses.
As Christians, and other people of faith, we are used to honoring the faithful people in our lives, past and present, and those whose stories are contained in our books of faith. We owe no less to the original peoples of this land — to honor and respect their stories and their history and to learn to live and work together. Perhaps still not enough, yet these are good beginning steps toward healing among our peoples.
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.
