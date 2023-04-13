April is a funny month. After all, it starts out with April Fools’ Day. It’s also a celebratory month. It often includes Easter, celebrated by both the religious and not-so religious, as even those who don’t go to church regularly often participate in Easter egg hunts and the giving of Easter baskets. And Passover, celebrated by our Jewish brothers and sisters, often occurs in April as well.
April is also when we recognize our stewardship of the earth (Earth Day, April 22), and when we recognize librarians (April 16), volunteers (April 20) and administrative professionals (April 26).
Unfortunately for most of us, April is also when our tax returns are due, along with any taxes we might owe. Of course, for those getting a refund, it may be a more pleasant experience.
Taxes aside, April is a mostly fun month: Some lesser-known fun/funny “holidays” in April include Find a Rainbow Day (April 3), International Moment of Laughter Day (April 14), World Circus Day (April 15) and National Jelly Bean Day (April 22). April is also designated as National Humor Month.
Even less well known is that April is when some churches celebrate “Holy Humor Sunday” (typically the Sunday after Easter). Most people may not associate churches (or church people) with humor, yet humor is one of the many gifts from God. In fact, one of the great patriarchs of the Old Testament was named Isaac, which means “he will laugh” or “he laughs,” because his parents, Abraham and Sarah, laughed when they learned they would have a son at such an advanced age (Abraham was 100 and Sarah 90 when Isaac was born).
G.K. Chesterton once wrote: “Angels can fly because they take themselves lightly. Never forget that the devil fell by force of gravity. He who has the faith has the fun.”
Holy Humor Sunday is not associated with any particular denomination, but rather has been adopted by individual churches across the Christian spectrum and across the country. Though it is a relatively recent observance, it is based on some ancient Christian practices, where the joy and merriment of Easter and Christ’s resurrection continued for the whole week following Easter, with practical jokes, dances, picnics, celebrations, etc. These customs came from the idea of some early theologians that God played a joke on the devil by raising Jesus from the dead.
As Christians, we have a joyous hope that reaches beyond our current situation. Our joy, our hope, and even our humor, are not intended to ignore or diminish the suffering and dysfunction that may be happening around us or in the world. Rather we know that Christ is walking right beside us through both the highs and the lows of our lives, giving us his strength, his love and his peace.
Whatever your beliefs or traditions, whatever your circumstances, I hope you will also find hope, peace, and even some humor, as you go through this life. As they say, “Smile: It will make people wonder what you’re up to.”
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.
