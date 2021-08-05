I’ve been watching the Olympics this past week. And like so many others, I was surprised by the withdrawal of Simone Biles from most of the events for which she qualified.
Turns out this was due to “the twisties,” where the brain and body lose connection and muscle memory fails. I have no doubt that Biles did the right thing. She is taking care of herself, and she allowed others the opportunity to step up.
The team was able to win a silver medal, and Suni Lee was able to earn a gold medal in the all-around.
More surprising than Biles’ withdrawal, however, has been the criticism she has received for her decision. And yet, as we have already heard from a number of top athletes lately (Naomi Osaka, Michael Phelps, etc.), it’s OK not to be OK.
That applies to the rest of us as well. It is OK to need to take a break, and to take it. It’s OK to take care of yourself. None of us must do it all, all of the time. Even God took a day off after six days of creation.
It can be especially hard to take care of ourselves when what ails us is not physical. Most people understand taking care of a broken bone or a fever but may not realize it’s just as important to take care of our mental health.
Depression and anxiety are not character flaws. They are illnesses. And like most illnesses, it takes time to treat and to heal. And like some illnesses (such as diabetes), there may not be a “cure,” but rather a lifelong program of care and treatment.
Because mental illness is often seen as a character flaw rather than the illness it is, many are reluctant to share their diagnosis, or even seek help in the first place. Many still believe they are somehow responsible for their condition.
Some say God never gives us more than we can handle. I’m not sure that’s true. If that were the case, we wouldn’t see so many suicides.
Too many people are carrying loads that they do find too much to bear, and see no good solution. I’ve heard a better version of the saying: “God never gives us more than we can handle, but sometimes the world does.”
None of us knows what kind of burden, what past or current trauma another human being is carrying.
We need to be more patient with one another. We need to be compassionate with one another.
You never know when your smile, your caring word or some other act of kindness will mean the world to someone who’s struggling inside.
