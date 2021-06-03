A couple weeks ago, I was participating in a boundaries class. The purpose of such a class is to help pastors be aware of both their own boundaries and those of others, in order to protect both. A pastor’s position in the church, in the community and in our parishioners’ lives may give us authority and power we aren’t even aware of, and so we might inadvertently step across a boundary without realizing it.
A pastor is often in a position that gives access to people’s hospital rooms, family dramas and intimate moments. We may know things about people that no one else knows, and we must be careful to guard that information. A former professor noted that even our parishioners’ good news is not ours to share without permission.
But pastors aren’t the only ones who need to uphold boundaries. Nor it is only the purview of professionals like doctors, attorneys, therapists, etc. All of us may at one time or another be in a position to know something about a family member, friend or co-worker that isn’t widely known, and we need to be mindful of what we know and whether we have permission to share. That can be hard. We might feel like a kid with a secret just bursting to be told. Or, we might feel special knowing something others don’t, and the temptation to share that information in order to demonstrate how special we are can be powerful.
Or we might wonder what the big deal is. Why not share that someone is expecting? Or that someone got a promotion? The main reason is that it isn’t our news to share. Telling others without permission may deprive folks of the joy of sharing the good news themselves. Or maybe the news isn’t public yet.
Of course, the need for holding our tongues is even more vital when the news is not good, or when it is very personal. Sometimes this comes from a well-intentioned place — we may put someone on a prayer chain (with or without their last name, with or without a reason). But have we asked that person’s permission to do so? Even the best intentioned prayer chains can become gossip mills if those involved aren’t exceedingly careful.
Social media exacerbates the problem. Many people share so much about themselves that we may assume we can share everything as well, about them and about others.
Still, it is best to ask. Ask people if their news is something you can share. Ask people if you can put them on a prayer chain (and how much information you can share). And when in doubt, remain silent. Wait until the person shares the information themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.