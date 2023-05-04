The Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It’s a principle that most of us know, and probably most of us would agree is a good principle. It is prominent in almost all major religions, though nothing in it makes any mention of God, nor does it require a belief in God.

The earliest forms of this principle were written down about 2,500 years ago. In ancient Greece, it often took a negative form, such as: “Avoid doing what you would blame others for doing” and “Do not do to others that which angers you when they do it to you.” It appears in the Bible as early as Leviticus, all the way to six references in the New Testament. In some of these instances, the Bible states the principle a bit differently: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus even refers to this latter form as the second great commandment (the first being to love God with all your heart, soul, strength and mind).

Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.

