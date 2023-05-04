The Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It’s a principle that most of us know, and probably most of us would agree is a good principle. It is prominent in almost all major religions, though nothing in it makes any mention of God, nor does it require a belief in God.
The earliest forms of this principle were written down about 2,500 years ago. In ancient Greece, it often took a negative form, such as: “Avoid doing what you would blame others for doing” and “Do not do to others that which angers you when they do it to you.” It appears in the Bible as early as Leviticus, all the way to six references in the New Testament. In some of these instances, the Bible states the principle a bit differently: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus even refers to this latter form as the second great commandment (the first being to love God with all your heart, soul, strength and mind).
I recently heard a speaker talk about how the second part of “Love your neighbor as yourself” is the harder part of the commandment. That we don’t always love ourselves. Perhaps we would find it easier to love our neighbor, if we first loved ourselves. Perhaps we wouldn’t need to criticize one another, or take others down a notch, if we felt that we had value of our own.
This lack of love for ourselves often develops early in life. We may have been criticized as a child, by parents or teachers, or even by other children. We may have grown up in a church that focused so much on our sinful natures that we were left feeling like we’d never be good enough. We may have a personality or identity that wasn’t accepted (and perhaps still isn’t).
Social media hasn’t helped us much with our sense of self-worth. Most folks post and share the good times not the bad, their successes not their failures. It can seem as though everyone else is doing great, having a great life, etc. while we feel that we aren’t successful, aren’t doing that well, aren’t measuring up.
The reality is that we are often comparing our insides (our inner dialogues, our inner thoughts and fears) with other people’s outsides (the masks they wear, and what they are willing to share with others). Those inner and outer lives are rarely the same. Few people, even in face-to-face interactions, share everything that’s going on inside themselves. Yet we compare what they do share with everything we think we know about ourselves — good, bad, and ugly. It’s no wonder we come up short.
So be gentle with yourself. Be aware that you have value, even if it doesn’t always feel like it. Also be aware that whatever you’re hearing from family, friends and co-workers is probably not the whole story. We all have both joys and sorrows in our lives, whether or not we share them.
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.
