May 21, 1998. I remember it was a Thursday. I was living in Eugene at the time, working as an administrative assistant for a consulting firm.
The Lutheran churches in the area had planned a combined Ascension Day worship service that evening, which would turn out differently. You see, while at work that day, we started hearing about a shooting at Thurston High School.
One of my co-workers had a brother who worked at the Springfield school, but we didn’t know at the time if he was okay or not. Most work ceased as we waited for more information.
Ultimately, two were killed and 25 injured in the Thurston High School shooting. The shooter also killed his parents prior to coming to the school. My co-worker’s brother was not among those shot. A woman who joined the firm later that year did have a daughter who was shot, though not fatally. She would go on to offer a victim’s statement on behalf of her daughter at the sentencing hearing for the shooter.
At the time, the Thurston High School shooting was the most people shot at a school in nearly a decade. After the shooting, the local fire chief and others started a “Ribbon of Promise” campaign, modeled after Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. But instead of red ribbons, they used light blue ones. They wrote out a mission: “We will unite the nation in an effort to prevent school violence by acting as a resource for communication, education, planning and action.”
Despite their efforts, barely a year later, was the shooting at Columbine. Eight years after that, was Virginia Tech. A year later, Northern Illinois University. Four years later, Sandy Hook. Six years later, Parkland. And now, Uvalde. And those are just the school shootings where more than 25 were shot. There were many more in the intervening years though, fortunately, most involved just a handful of people.
And after each of these shootings, there was a cry for changes to prevent future shootings. And yet, they keep happening. The various efforts to make changes are thwarted or lose steam. So, we keep losing young lives in an environment that should be safe.
I realize that gun-control measures are not the entire answer for mass shootings, at schools or elsewhere. But I do believe that limiting high-power, high-capacity, fast-cycling firearms would help limit the number of lives lost or harmed in the event of a shooting. That alone is not enough. We also need more investment of money and staffing in mental health screening, assessment and treatment. Education in, enactment of, and enforcement of anti-bullying policies could also help.
Thoughts and prayers are appropriate in the face of such loss of life, but they are not enough. We must follow up our heartfelt sentiments with concrete actions: writing and calling legislators, and voting for those who will work toward meaningful changes in laws and funding to truly prevent, or at least minimize, the harm from future shootings.
