This week marks the end of the Christmas season, at least in liturgical churches. For us, the “Twelve Days of Christmas” start on Christmas and end Jan. 5, with Epiphany celebrated on Jan. 6.

Epiphany is the traditional day to commemorate when the Magi (or wise men) from the east visited Jesus and brought their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. The term “epiphany” comes from the Greek word meaning “appearance” or “manifestation” and is used in this instance to note the first appearance of Jesus to non-Jews after his resurrection.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.