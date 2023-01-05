This week marks the end of the Christmas season, at least in liturgical churches. For us, the “Twelve Days of Christmas” start on Christmas and end Jan. 5, with Epiphany celebrated on Jan. 6.
Epiphany is the traditional day to commemorate when the Magi (or wise men) from the east visited Jesus and brought their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. The term “epiphany” comes from the Greek word meaning “appearance” or “manifestation” and is used in this instance to note the first appearance of Jesus to non-Jews after his resurrection.
But not everyone was happy about this new king (as the Magi described him). According to biblical texts, the current king, Herod the Great, was quite disturbed when the Magi asked him about where to find this new king. And when the Magi went home without informing King Herod of Jesus’ location, he ordered the killing of all the children (or at least all the boys) in Bethlehem younger than 2 years old, to ensure that Herod would have no rivals.
Although this was an extreme reaction to such a threat, it is not unique. We humans don’t always react well to surprises, to perceived threats to our way of life or our way of viewing the world around us. Putin was threatened by the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, and so he invaded Ukraine. In our own country, folks who were in disbelief about the election of Biden mobbed the Capitol building. Books and curriculums are being banned due to fears by some people that their ways of life are being threatened by points of view different than their own.
There certainly was a time when we weren’t faced with as many different cultures and viewpoints. Society was more homogeneous then. And when we did encounter those differences, we either ignored them or demonized them. But with the increased availability and speed of worldwide travel, and worldwide communications, we are forced to interact with people who have a wide variety of different ways to live, love and view and relate to the world.
All these changes and differences can feel overwhelming, even threatening. But just because that’s how we feel, it doesn’t mean we have to act against others based on those feelings. Instead, when feeling overwhelmed or threatened, we can pause, take a breath, take a calmer look at what is happening to us and around us, and make a calmer decision about how to respond. For instance, we could respond with curiosity and take the opportunity to learn more about the different people and viewpoints we are encountering.
There will always be changes in our lives and the world around us. And there is no doubt that those changes are coming at us more quickly than ever before. But that doesn’t mean we must respond in haste. We can instead choose to be more thoughtful, more careful and more informed as we respond to the inevitable changes that are all around us.
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.
