Last week was NASA’s Day of Remembrance, honoring those who lost their lives in the space program. It included the astronauts killed in the Apollo 1 fire and those who lost their lives in the Challenger and Columbia Shuttle accidents.
I don’t remember the Apollo 1 fire, but I very clearly remember when Challenger exploded. I also remember that in the days following the explosion, there was an interview with James A. Michener, author of “Space.” In that novel (spoiler alert), Michener added an 18th Apollo mission, which ended in disaster. In light of the actual disaster with Challenger, Michener was asked why he had added a disaster in telling the story of space exploration. Michener responded it was because there should have been more disasters in the space program, given what we were trying to do, and how risky it was. The space program had been unbelievably lucky up until Challenger.
Science can be like that. Although there may be setbacks, and times when experiments and medical treatments don’t work out as hoped, we are beneficiaries of a long line of ultimately successful scientific advances, including the field of medicine. We have eradicated many diseases, like smallpox, and have treatments for many more, like HIV. There are organ transplants, heart valve replacements and bypass procedures. There are medicines to help treat blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and mental illnesses. I consider all of these to be modern miracles. Though they may have been created with human minds and hands, they are no less miraculous, no less gifts from God.
There are also vaccines. There are the tried and true vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus. All have dramatically improved our quality and longevity of life. And there are the newest vaccines, for COVID-19. Given the swift spread of COVID-19, I consider the development of an effective vaccine in just a year to also be a God-given miracle.
I know there are those who question whether a vaccine developed so quickly can be safe, and yet we now have nearly 18 months of data on the use of these vaccines, with relatively few adverse reactions. I also know that there are those who doubt their effectiveness, given the breakthrough cases, especially with omicron. Yet again, the data shows that those who are vaccinated have milder cases, and the majority of those requiring hospitalization are those who haven’t been vaccinated.
My faith in modern medicine is not blind, uninformed acceptance. I expect there to be documented and repeatable data on the safety and effectiveness of medicines and medical procedures.
And my faith in modern medicine is not at odds with my faith in God. God can and does work through human beings, including doctors, researchers and other scientists.
