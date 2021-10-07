As I watch the leaves turning yellow and red, as the temperatures start to drop (especially at night), and as the mornings and evenings are noticeably darker, I know that fall has arrived. The seasons are changing. It is a change we know is coming, a change that many of us welcome, especially after as hot a summer as we had.
And yet not all change is something we welcome. I’m still trying to figure out how the most recent version of the podcast app on my phone works, and am not very patient about it. (Of course, once I figure it out, I may find it an improvement, but then again, maybe not.)
And I’m sure I’m not alone. Most of us humans are not fans of change. We are used to how things already are, and we may even find comfort in our habits or our “ruts,” because they don’t take as much effort. I once heard it said that if you think you’re good with change, try sleeping on the other side of the bed, or keeping your toothbrush on the other side of the sink. Even our animals aren’t good at change. One of my parishioners has a dog who refuses to go out in the morning until she’s had her special treat.
Of course, there are some changes we are happy about, celebrate even: a child’s first word, a child’s first step, a graduation, a first or new job or car, etc.
You see, change is part of life.
It’s true that some of those changes may not be good: declining health, disease, loss of loved ones. But many changes are good: learning new things, making new friends. And our ability to change can be good. Possessing such an ability means we can improve our fitness, eat healthier, and even work to make a difference in our world and society.
But just because change may be good doesn’t mean it’s always easy. Yet there are ways we can improve our ability to cope with change. Like with so many other things, practice can help. Go out of your way to do something different on a regular basis: take a different route to work, shopping or play; try a new food or recipe; read a book that’s on a topic or in a genre you haven’t read (the library is a great resource for this). You may even find that some of these changes are ones you want to incorporate into your life going forward. Of course, some of the things you try will not be better, and that’s okay. You still learned something! And you still experienced change, and that will surely help you deal with future changes.
———
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of Zion Lutheran Church and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, both in La Grande.
