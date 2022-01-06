We must run with patience the race that has been set before us.
That’s from Paul, in his letter to the Hebrews. It’s a fitting description of where we are regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are currently facing the impact of the latest COVID variant, omicron. So far, it appears that this variant is more contagious, but perhaps less serious, than previous variants. Case counts and hospitalizations continue to rise in our state and around the country.
As a pastor, I think a lot about whether my congregations may need to adjust their worship practices due to this latest variant. Other pastors are likely doing the same, though we may reach different decisions.
You see, Christian leaders are not in agreement on how to best operate during this pandemic, nor are we in agreement on other matters. Even within a given denomination, or a given congregation, there are differences of opinion. In my congregations, I have those who will not return to in-person worship while COVID is so prevalent. I also have those who won’t come to worship if they have to wear a mask.
We do a disservice to any religion, any belief system, when we assume all followers are the same. This is also true of political beliefs. It may be easier to assume that all members of a political party are the same, but they’re not. Even those with the same opinion on a candidate or policy may think that way for different reasons.
The same is true of Christians. We all believe in Jesus as Son of God, crucified and risen from the dead for our sake. But that may be the extent of our agreement.
My belief is that God has called us to proclaim the good news: that Jesus came to forgive us and show us God’s love for all. My duty as a Christian (not just as a pastor), is to tell how following Jesus has made a difference in my life. But it is not my job to force someone to believe the way I do. So I share my beliefs, my story. It is then up to God to work in the heart of that person in order to do what God has in mind for them.
I also believe that God wants us to care for one another, to be God’s hands and feet in this world. How each of us carries out that mission will vary. Some may serve as pastors or lay leaders in the church. Some may serve in community service professions. Some may serve through political action. Some may serve by volunteering time or money to causes that help those in need.
The only wrong way to serve is to do nothing.
———
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and St. Peter’s Episcopal churches.
