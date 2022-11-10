That’s a line some of us say or think when we hear of someone else’s misfortune. I don’t think it’s to be taken literally — that it is God’s intentional action that makes one person do well in this life while another one suffers. Rather, it is a recognition that our good (or bad) fortune is not due solely to our own actions, but is often due to factors we have little control over, like where and to whom we were born, what race or gender we were born with, what innate skills and aptitudes we have, even what kind of support systems were available.
For instance, my brother and I were raised by our mom, as dad had left when we were quite young. Mom was a teacher, and as now, the pay wasn’t that great. So sometimes she worked extra jobs in the summer or did private tutoring. Other times, there just wasn’t enough money to pay for everything. But we were fortunate that my grandparents were both willing and had the resources to assist us, helping pay bills, providing child care, and several times allowing us to live with them when I was growing up.
As we head into winter, I think of the people who don’t have parents or grandparents or other family who are nearby, or who are willing to help, or who have the resources to help. For me, it is one of those “But for the grace of God” moments. Without the support of my grandparents, we too might have been couch surfing, car camping, in a shelter or even homeless. Yet people can’t choose their parents (or grandparents). And if they don’t have that support system, they may be reliant on social programs and nonprofit organizations when funds run out, or when housing isn’t affordable.
When we think about folks who rely on welfare, unemployment, food assistance and/or homeless shelters and warming stations, we might also consider “there but for the grace of God…” With rising costs of housing, food, utilities and gas, it doesn’t take much for someone to find themselves unable to cover their expenses. And that’s just regular expenses. The financial costs and time away from work caused by an illness or an unexpected car repair might be enough to take someone out of a job or housing. And once out, it can be that much harder to get back into housing, as one must save up first and last rent, deposit and application fees. And without adequate housing, getting a job can be a challenge, as it’s hard to look your best for an interview if you don’t have access to a shower or laundry.
Folks in these situations don’t need our pity, nor our derision. What they need is our understanding, and our help. So if you think “there but for the grace of God…,” please consider offering your time, talent or treasure to organizations in our community that help those in need.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.