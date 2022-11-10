“There but for the grace of God go I….”

That’s a line some of us say or think when we hear of someone else’s misfortune. I don’t think it’s to be taken literally — that it is God’s intentional action that makes one person do well in this life while another one suffers. Rather, it is a recognition that our good (or bad) fortune is not due solely to our own actions, but is often due to factors we have little control over, like where and to whom we were born, what race or gender we were born with, what innate skills and aptitudes we have, even what kind of support systems were available.

Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.

