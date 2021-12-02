In liturgical churches such as mine (Lutheran and Episcopal in my case, though there are others), this past Sunday was the beginning of a new church year. For these liturgical denominations, the church year begins with the first Sunday of Advent. Of course, you don’t have to be part of a liturgical tradition to be familiar with some Advent practices, like an Advent wreath or an Advent calendar, both used to count down to Christmas.
But for liturgical churches, Advent is more than a countdown to Christmas. It is a season in its own right. Depending on a given congregation or pastor within the liturgical tradition, there may be little or no Christmas music during the four Sundays of Advent (with the possible exception of the children’s Christmas pageant). Rather, Christmas music is saved for Christmas Eve and the Season of Christmas (which lasts the 12 days of Christmas, beginning on Christmas, not ending on it). Of course, even folks in liturgical churches are often ready for Christmas music and decorations long before Christmas Eve. And there’s nothing wrong with enjoying the Christmas atmosphere well before Christmas. (I certainly do.)
But in worship, we have a different focus. The season of Advent is a time of waiting, watching and preparing. It is a time of hearing the Old Testament prophesies of the coming Messiah, of God’s desire to save humankind, and hearing John the Baptist cry out “Prepare the way of the Lord.” In fact, many of the texts for the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah are from these Old Testament texts, not from the New Testament Christmas narrative. So, in our worship, it won’t be until the fourth Sunday of Advent, less than a week before Christmas, that we will start to hear about Mary, Joseph and angelic visitors.
And yet Advent (which means “coming”) goes beyond waiting and preparing for the coming of Jesus as an infant. It is also about preparing ourselves for the coming of Christ into our lives today. Additionally, it is about watching, waiting and preparing for when Jesus will come again in the future.
Though we may listen to Christmas music in our cars and homes during Advent, may put up Christmas decorations and lights, may be engaged in the more traditional Christmas preparations of gifting and celebrating during Advent, we also set ourselves apart for a time each week in worship, to focus on the larger narrative that shows how much of biblical history was leading up to Jesus’ birth, and why his birth was necessary. Once we hear and learn of the “reason for the season” over the course of Advent, we can then better appreciate the awe and wonder of that precious birth.
