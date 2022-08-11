I just returned from nine days in Germany, and there were many things that were different over there. Of course, I knew there would be a different language, different money, different food, etc. What I wasn’t expecting were other, smaller differences.

For instance, only one of the seven hotels we stayed in provided washcloths. All provided hand and bath towels, but no washcloths. A little thing, but unexpected, and something I wasn’t prepared for. Another difference at most of the hotels was no little hand soaps, nor small bottles of shampoo and conditioner. Rather there were attached to the shower wall in each hotel, a single bottle of “hand, body and hair wash.” (Fortunately, I had brought my own little bottles of hair products from previous hotel stays here in the U.S.) Another surprise at the hotels: no ice machines, and few had vending machines.

Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.

