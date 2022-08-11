I just returned from nine days in Germany, and there were many things that were different over there. Of course, I knew there would be a different language, different money, different food, etc. What I wasn’t expecting were other, smaller differences.
For instance, only one of the seven hotels we stayed in provided washcloths. All provided hand and bath towels, but no washcloths. A little thing, but unexpected, and something I wasn’t prepared for. Another difference at most of the hotels was no little hand soaps, nor small bottles of shampoo and conditioner. Rather there were attached to the shower wall in each hotel, a single bottle of “hand, body and hair wash.” (Fortunately, I had brought my own little bottles of hair products from previous hotel stays here in the U.S.) Another surprise at the hotels: no ice machines, and few had vending machines.
Of course, there were also positive surprises. My favorite was fresh vegetables at breakfast. There were always wedges or slices of fresh tomatoes and sliced cucumbers, and usually slices of bell peppers. Another food difference that I found odd was the bratwurst from food carts on the streets: The brats were about a foot long, but the bun was more like a dinner roll, so there was more sticking out of the bun than in it. (And you thought it odd that our hot dogs come in packages of 10 and buns in packages of eight.)
The little differences taught me a lot about my own habits and presumptions that I’m not usually aware of on a regular basis — until they weren’t met. I think those kinds of subconscious expectations can also happen in our own country, in our own society. We tend to assume that we all share most of the same expectations, habits, behaviors, etc. And we are surprised when others don’t have or follow the same behaviors we do. We may even judge them for not being “normal.” This might be someone different in appearance: differently colored or styled hair, different clothing styles, lots of visible piercings and/or tattoos, etc. Or someone who behaves differently. Or someone who lives differently. Or those needing help with food, clothing or shelter for themselves and their families.
We are each unique, each created differently from one another. That is something to be celebrated, not forced into conformity. We are also each on different journeys through life and have or will face different challenges along the way. Most of us are doing the best we can with the hand we’ve been dealt. It is not ours to judge how another is handling life. Rather we are called to see the value in each human being, and to help those who may need it.
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.
