This weekend we will be celebrating Independence Day. Specifically, independence and freedom from British rule. We are often quite proud of our independence and our freedoms, and there are indeed many areas in which we have freedoms many people in the world do not. As Oregonians, we especially value our freedom and independence.
And yet, we sometimes struggle — individually, as a state and as a country — to determine at what point our personal freedoms may impinge on the freedoms of others. We see this in debates about COVID-19 mandates, gun control, abortion rights, Black Lives Matter vs. Blue Lives Matter, voting access, etc. These debates and issues highlight the fact that we are not as independent as we think we are. What we do affects others, and what others do affects us.
The reality is that we are all dependent and interdependent on one another. Few of us, if any, are 100% self-sufficient. We are dependent on doctors, nurses and other frontline workers for medical care and emergencies. We are dependent on grocery clerks, restaurant staff and farmers for food. We are dependent on postal workers, delivery drivers and truckers to bring us all kinds of goods from around the country and around the world. We also rely on one another to follow the rules and laws that have been put in place to keep us all safe.
We are also not as self-sufficient as we’d like to think when it comes to our spiritual lives. Although we may use or hear phrases like “I’ve accepted Jesus as my savior” and “I’ve given my life to God,” or we sing songs that state “I have decided to follow Jesus,” we don’t really have that much say-so in our salvation.
According to Martin Luther, our inability to determine our own salvation is due to sin. Luther defined sin as the soul curved in on itself.
Focusing only inward, only on ourselves, prevents us from looking outward or outside ourselves for much of anything, whether it’s living well with others or following God. And so, we need help in order to believe and follow God, and we especially need help in order to see beyond ourselves to the needs of others. The good news is that we are not left on our own in either of these endeavors. God sends help in the form of Jesus, who died for our sins, and in the form of the Holy Spirit, who continues to call and inspire us to be better.
There’s nothing wrong with celebrating our independence from England.
Just remember how much we are still dependent on one another, and on God, to live our lives to the fullest.
