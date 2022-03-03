Martin Luther said, “War is the greatest plague that can afflict humanity; it destroys religion, it destroys states, it destroys families. Any scourge is preferable to it.”
I find myself saddened by the events of the past week regarding the invasion of Ukraine. I also feel helpless. This invasion is almost half a world away—what could I possibly do about it?
This is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that there is conflict, invasions and outright war in our world. We live in a broken world, and there are many broken people, including some in positions of power and authority, who want more: more power, more territory, more wealth, more control.
Even the Bible has many stories of wars and conquests, some over whose God was THE God, some over territory, some over power and wealth. The reality is that conflicts often arise where there is disparity in resources. And unfortunately, the Earth’s resources are not distributed evenly among people or nations. Some have more, some have less. And sometimes those with “more” still want even more.
Regrettably, religion is another common cause for war. Christians have killed and conquered in the name of Jesus, which is ironic given Jesus’ own words, “Blessed are the peacemakers.”
I am certainly not alone in feeling sad and helpless about conflicts and wars. Rarely can we do anything about them on own own. The Bible records these feelings in the form of laments, many located in the psalms, where the psalmist or even all the people cry out for an end to whatever has befallen them: war, poverty, illness, etc.
Yet a lament is not limited to complaints about suffering and misfortune. A lament also includes statements of hope and faith that God hears us and is powerful enough, and willing enough, to act on our behalf. But as with all prayer and supplication, sometime God’s answer is “yes,” sometimes “no” and sometimes “wait.” And sometimes the people God would work through do not listen or follow.
And so I lament the current situation, even as I continue to pray for peace and for the wisdom of political and military leaders around the world.
Of course, we may disagree on what our own leaders should do. Should the U.S. get involved at all? In what way? Are diplomatic measures enough? Are economic sanctions enough? What are we willing to risk in order to rein in Russia?
I don’t have the answers. And yet, I am not as helpless as I feel. Neither are you. Though we may not have much power individually, we can make a difference together. If you have good ideas, share them, especially with your legislators. If you have the means, donate to organizations that are doing humanitarian work for Ukrainians affected by the invasion. And continue to keep the faith. Keep believing that God walks with us during these discouraging times.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.