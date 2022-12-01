As I write this, we are in the midst of the busiest season of holidays that we have here in the United States. Thanksgiving is recently over (along with its shopping companions, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday). Those of us in many Christian churches are currently observing Advent (this year, Nov. 28-Dec. 24). Still to come later this month are Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26); Christmas (Dec. 25, and until Jan. 6 if one observes the 12 days of Christmas); Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-31); New Year’s Day (Jan. 1); and Epiphany (Jan. 6). There are also those who celebrate the winter solstice (Dec. 21), plus there are probably other celebrations that I’m not even aware of.
What I find interesting is that we have so many of these celebrations during the coldest, and darkest, time of the year (at least in the Northern Hemisphere). You’d think that it would be more convenient to have more of these sorts of celebrations when the weather is nice, and the sun stays up late, so that we could just stay inside our warm homes when it’s cold out.
Of course, it may be that we need these celebrations more in the northern winters. They give us something to sustain us during these long nights. They give us reasons to reach out to others, call, write and even text one another, spend time with others, so that we aren’t so alone during the coldest, darkest time of the year.
Perhaps that’s why most of these winter holidays involve lights of some kind, especially candles. During Advent, we light a total of four candles over the course of the four Sundays before Christmas, and often a fifth one on Christmas Eve. Hannukah includes lighting candles over eight days of celebration. Kwanzaa includes lighting seven candles. Solstice celebrations often involve fire to give light and warmth on the longest, darkest day of the year. New Year’s Day celebrations often include watching the ball drop from Times Square — a ball lit with more than 12,000 LED bulbs. Epiphany features a more natural light source: the star in the east that led the Magi to the newly born child in Bethlehem. And, of course, Christmas lights are just about everywhere throughout all this time, with both religious and secular displays.
We humans clearly have a need to counter the cold and the darkness of winter. And so we have all these celebrations with lights and warmth, with family and friends, with food and rituals — anything we can do to push back the darkness, literally and figuratively, to better survive the winter.
Whichever of these holidays you celebrate, whatever traditions you and your loved ones honor during this season, I hope they nourish your soul, and I wish you joy, comfort and hope to sustain you this winter.
Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.
