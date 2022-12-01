As I write this, we are in the midst of the busiest season of holidays that we have here in the United States. Thanksgiving is recently over (along with its shopping companions, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday). Those of us in many Christian churches are currently observing Advent (this year, Nov. 28-Dec. 24). Still to come later this month are Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26); Christmas (Dec. 25, and until Jan. 6 if one observes the 12 days of Christmas); Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-31); New Year’s Day (Jan. 1); and Epiphany (Jan. 6). There are also those who celebrate the winter solstice (Dec. 21), plus there are probably other celebrations that I’m not even aware of.

What I find interesting is that we have so many of these celebrations during the coldest, and darkest, time of the year (at least in the Northern Hemisphere). You’d think that it would be more convenient to have more of these sorts of celebrations when the weather is nice, and the sun stays up late, so that we could just stay inside our warm homes when it’s cold out.

Roberta Smythe is the pastor of La Grande’s Zion Lutheran and United Methodist churches.

