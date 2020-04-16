Through countless births in the cycle of existence I have run, not finding although seeking the builder of this house; and again and again I faced the suffering of new birth. Oh housebuilder! Now you are seen. You shall not build a house again for me. All your beams are broken, the ridgepole is shattered. The mind has become freed from conditioning: the end of craving has been reached.
— Dhammapada 11.153-154
Conviction is a person’s highest wealth. Dhamma, when well-practiced, brings bliss. Truth is the highest of tastes. Living with discernment, one’s life is called best.
— Sutta Nipata 1.184
For one who mindfully develops boundless loving-kindness, seeing the destruction of clinging, the fetters are worn away.
— Itivuttaka 1.27
Exalted in mind and heedful, the sage trained in sagacity’s ways. One has no sorrows, one who is such, calmed and ever mindful.
— Udana 4.37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.