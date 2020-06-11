This is to be done by one skilled in aims
who wants to break through to the state of peace:
Be capable, upright and straightforward,
easy to instruct, gentle and not conceited,
content and easy to support,
with few duties, living lightly,
with peaceful faculties, masterful,
modest, and no greed for supporters.
Do not do the slightest thing
that the wise would later censure.
(Sutta Nipata 1.143-45)
—www.pariyatti.org
