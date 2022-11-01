 Skip to main content
Men who move mountains

Building the future of health care in Union County

GRH.jpg

Master excavator Corey Gomes, with Hampton Paving, LLC, removes the first 12 to 15-foot layer of earth in front of the row of steel “soldier” pilings that were driven 66 feet into the ground. The two lowest, partial levels of the new building will be anchored into the hillside at each of the two lower levels with anchor ties and supports driven into the hillside in front of each piling. These will further secure the foundational support for the three levels to be built above.

 Grande Ronde Hospital

With a facilities expansion project of the magnitude taking place at Grande Ronde Hospital, it stands to reason that making room for a 96,000 square-foot building on a campus landlocked on the side of a mountain; that at least some of that mountain will need to be removed.

Hampton Paving, LLC, was hired for the extensive excavation work needed and is just one of the local companies sub-contracted by GRH and Bouten Construction for the project.

Director of Communications & Marketing, GRH

Mardi Ford is the Director of Communications and Marketing with Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics. She has lived and worked in Union County since 2003, and can’t imagine living anywhere else.

