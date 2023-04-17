 Skip to main content
'Topping out'

Grande Ronde Hospital marks significant milestone in construction project with ceremony

On April 6, Grande Ronde Hospital celebrated a milestone in the construction process of our new 96,000 sq. ft. building. Members of the GRH Family and Team Bouten gathered on the site to watch as the final “Topping Out” structural beam was flown into place. We are especially grateful to the amazing crane operator and experienced ironworkers as it was securely positioned in place despite the day’s heavy wind gusts.

GRH President and CEO Jeremy Davis kicked off the ceremony by welcoming those who had gathered with a reminder of how far we have come, how much has been accomplished, and what this new facility will mean to the people of Union County. Over the past year, we have witnessed a lot of earth moving, utilities rerouting, rebar tying, concrete pouring, soldier pile drilling to build a strong foundation for what comes next.

Director of Communications & Marketing, GRH

Mardi Ford is the Director of Communications and Marketing with Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics. She has lived and worked in Union County since 2003, and can’t imagine living anywhere else.

