Grande Ronde Hospital
Sponsored by Grande Ronde Hospital
Here’s to more fishing and better health

Grande Ronde Hospital takes pride in providing quality health care to friends, neighbors

When Michael and Earlene Lamb were searching for a place to retire, they narrowed the criteria down to three things: a place with plenty of sunshine, a local college for youth and entertainment, and a great hospital for care. Both retired from Boeing, Earlene as a Special Event Manager and Michael as a Wing Production Manager; the couple has found a home here in the Grande Ronde Valley for over 23 years.

On a fishing trip up to Anthony Lakes with his son, Michael found traversing the lakeside paths with their roots and muddy terrain, took much longer than usual. After his son went around the bend to find the next fishing hole, Michael called ahead and said, “Go on up; I will be with you in just a couple of minutes.” Twenty minutes later, he had only moved five feet. He thought, “Well, this is for the birds!” That’s when he knew it was time to make an appointment with Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Adam Heisinger, up at Grande Ronde Hospital.

 

Community Engagement Coordinator

Candis Smith is the Community Engagement Coordinator for Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics. Born and raised in Eastern Oregon, Candis moved to the Grande Ronde Valley in the mid-90s to attend Eastern. After raising three kids (Go Imbler Panthers!), she and her husband, Mike, love to travel, cook, and enjoy the view from their front porch.

