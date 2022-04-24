Hospital foundation supports mission of Grande Ronde Hospital

The mission of the Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation is to garner funding for Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics (GRH) equipment and projects in support of patient care needs. We do that by working to strengthen community relationships and grow support for Grande Ronde Hospital.
Since 1969, the Foundation has sought to leverage its impact on our local community as we support the mission of GRH, the region’s leading health care provider for Union County and beyond. By engaging our community in philanthropic activity, we mutually ensure the ability to deliver high-quality local health care to our community, and long-term independence of GRH.
The Foundation has been privileged to partner with many organizations over the years to help us fulfill that mission via donations and grants. For example, in December of 2021, the Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation received a generous grant from the Roots and Wings Foundation. The $90,000 grant was awarded under the 2021 priorities guidelines of "Strong Start for Kids, Strong Communities, and Strong Minds."
Foundation Manager Patrick Flynn said the grant is a meeting of two visions.
"It is amazing when organizations have visions which create synergies such as this. To then combine efforts and resources to benefit local communities, it's why we're here!"
Roots & Wings is a family foundation established in 2019 by Judy and Gordon Faulkner. Roots & Wings makes grants across the fields of healthcare, early childhood, basic needs, and human rights. The Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that help low-income children and families reach their full potential through prevention, early intervention, and in-depth programming that changes lives. More at www.RootsWings.org.
The Foundation seeks to engage with our communities in order to support strong, independent healthcare. The Foundation has many exciting new projects, events and news to share in the coming months which we will be sure to share.
Patrick Flynn is the foundation manager for Grande Ronde Hospital. Raised in La Grande, Patrick is grateful, through the Foundation’s work in our community, to support the valley he and his family call home.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.