In 2024, Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics will open a state-of-the-art facility for the communities we serve. We are excited to offer our patients a healing space with plenty of room for privacy and a tranquil view across the valley floor from the new location of our surgical services department. 

While we are in the process of turning architectural renderings into reality, there has been — and will continue to be — some short-term pain over the next two years. This is to be expected with a construction project of this magnitude. One of the first things that had to go early on this past June was the beautifully landscaped and award-winning hillside that has defined our campus for some time. 

Tags

Director of Communications & Marketing, GRH

Mardi Ford is the Director of Communications and Marketing with Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics. She has lived and worked in Union County since 2003, and can’t imagine living anywhere else.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.