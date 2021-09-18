LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University athletics announced its 2021 Hall of Fame class, selecting the 1980 baseball team.
The team finished 28-10, marking the best winning percentage by an Eastern baseball team at the time. The record was eventually broken by the 1984 team that won 34 games. Of the 1980 team, five players were named all-conference, four were named all-district and one was named all-American.
“This group of men had outstanding accomplishments on the diamond both individually and as a team,” Athletic Director Anji Weissenfluh said in a press release. “Not only did they have an impact athletically, they also played significant roles on campus and in our community.”
The Mountaineers won 19 straight games during the 1980 season, which still stands as a program record. The 1980 team held a league batting average of .339, which remains a school record through both the wood bat and metal bat eras.
In addition to a productive offense, the 1980 team was also known for its stellar defense. The Mountaineers recorded a .971 fielding percentage overall and .981 in league play, which still stands as a program record.
The all-conference players from the 1980 team are shortstop John Tolan, pitcher Jeff Davis, outfielder Bill Kean, outfielder Tim Noland and first baseman Gary Davidson. Tolan was named an honorable mention all-American.
The 1980 team won the Evergreen Conference regular season championship and went on to finish as runner-up in the conference tournament.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.