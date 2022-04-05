Amanda Smith (14) sends a pitch across the plate during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Providence University at Peggy Anderson Softball Field, La Grande on Friday, March 25, 2022. EOU won all four matchups against the visiting team over the weekend.
Eastern Oregon University’s TJ Davis sprints into a high jump attempt at the 2022 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Davis scored 5,439 points to take home an individual nation championship in the men’s heptathlon.
LA GRANDE — It was a productive week of spring sports for Eastern Oregon University, capped off with two athletes earning conference accolades.
Track & field athlete TJ Davis and softball pitcher Amanda Smith both took home Cascade Collegiate Conference player of the week honors in their respective sports, as announced by the conference on Monday, April 4.
Smith was named conference pitcher of the week after a strong showing over three outings. Her highlight of the week was throwing a five-inning no-hitter against Warner Pacific in an 11-0 victory on April 1, the first no-hitter of her career.
The senior went 2-1 on the week, throwing complete games in each outing. Throughout the three contests, Smith tallied 19 strikeouts and allowed just two runs over 20 innings. Smith kept the Mountaineers close against No. 5 College of Idaho, but the Mountaineers ultimately fell 1-0. Eastern took two wins over Warner Pacific with Smith in the circle, sweeping the Knights in a four-game road series.
Smith is now 12-3 on the year with a 1.75 ERA across 14 starts — she is second in the conference in wins and third with 85 strikeouts. The Mountaineers are third in the conference standings at 14-4 in conference play and 25-10 overall.
On the men’s track team, junior TJ Davis was selected the men’s field athlete of the week after scoring the NAIA’s top decathlon mark this season. Davis scored 6949 points to take first place at the Northwest Nazarene Invitational on April 1. The junior placed first in six out of the 10 events and earned first place by a margin of 571 points.
Davis, who is coming off a national championship in the heptathlon during the indoor track season, has started off the outdoor season strong in pursuit of another individual title. The Mountaineers are back in action this coming weekend, competing at the Whitworth Peace Meet in Spokane on April 8.
