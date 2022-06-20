LA GRANDE — The 18U La Grande Legacy Legends baseball team started the 2022 American Legion season with three home losses June 18-19.
The Legends were swept in a doubleheader by Walla Walla June 18, 4-1 and 13-5, and dropped a nine-inning contest June 19 to the Canyon Crushers, 5-1.
In the opener against Walla Walla, the Legends managed just four hits — two of them by Sam Tsiatsos, who also scored the lone run in the fifth on a Logan Williams sacrifice fly. Williams also pitched 6-2/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out four batters.
The Bears scored a run in the first and two in the second for an early 3-0 lead and controlled the contest from there.
The nightcap went extra innings after the Legends scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bears posted eight runs in the eighth inning to blow the game open.
Jarett Armstrong was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh, forcing in Cole Shafer with the tying run.
The Bears scored their eight runs on four hits and took advantage of four walks, a hit batter and three wild pitches against a pair of Legends pitchers. La Grande went down in order in the home half of the frame to end the contest.
La Grande fell behind 5-0 after two innings, but rallied with four runs in the third. A bunt single by Tsiatsos scored Derek Begin, Griffin McIlmoil scored on a bases-loaded walk, Tsiatsos scored on a double play and Jace Schow scored on an error.
La Grande managed just two hits — the bunt by Tsiatsos and a single by Kai Carson — but stayed in the game thanks to eight walks by Walla Walla pitching.
Tsiatsos tossed six innings and allowed five runs — three earned — on four hits with five walks and six strikeouts.
On June 19, the Legends were limited to just an RBI groundout by Lakoda Huff in the fifth inning, and had just five hits against Canyon — two by Williams.
Schow threw five innings, allowing three runs — though none earned — on seven hits with five strikeouts.
The 18U Legends (0-3 overall) are next slated to play in the Bend Wood Bat Tournament June 23-26.
16U Legends team starts 1-3
The 16U La Grande Legacy Legends American Legion team went 1-3 in its first week of the season, splitting a June 14 doubleheader against Pendleton and dropping two games at Baker on June 17.
The Legends were sunk in their opener on June 14 against Pendleton by a pair of 6s — six runs by the Diamondjaxx in the fourth inning, and six errors committed by La Grande in the contest.
The game was tied after three innings, with La Grande scoring on a Marshall Begin RBI single in the first inning and a Jordan Tucker RBI single in the second.
Three errors, three walks and two hits contributed to the big fourth by Pendleton, which ended with the Diamondjaxx ahead 8-2.
Both teams added a run in the seventh, with the Legends’ run coming on a Quinten Theiler RBI single.
In the nightcap, the Legends got their first win during a wild seventh inning.
Pendleton scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take an 11-7 lead, but La Grande had the final say.
A hit batter and two walks loaded the bases with nobody out. Theiler followed with an RBI single, and a fielder’s choice allowed a second run to score and brought La Grande within 11-9. Carter Seaquist followed with an RBI single, and Nolan Needham capped the rally with a two-run single to win the game.
The lead changed hands five times in the back-and forth contest. La Grande briefly pulled ahead 6-4 after five thanks to three runs in the fifth on a passed ball and two Pendleton errors.
Pendleton retook the lead with three runs in the sixth, but La Grande tied the score on Payton Stenkamp’s RBI groundout.
Needham finished with three RBIs, while Theiler drove in two runs. Marshall Begin scored three times, and earned the win on the mound despite allowing four runs on four hits in the seventh.
On June 17, La Grande dropped two contests in Baker, 11-1 and 13-6.
Baker broke the game open early with six runs in the first and five more in the second to quickly take control.
La Grande scored its lone run in the fourth when Owen Seaquist doubled and later scored on a double steal.
La Grande grabbed a 5-0 lead early in the nightcap, but couldn’t hold it as Baker took control and pulled ahead 7-5 by the end of four.
An error, a Begin RBI groundout and a double steal allowed the Legends to grab a 3-0 first-inning lead, and an error and a wild pitch plated two more runs in the second.
After Baker took the lead, La Grande got a run back in the fifth when Tucker scored on a passed ball, but the Legends got no closer.
La Grande collected just four hits, and was aided by five walks and four Baker errors, but the Legends committed six errors of their own and issued 15 walks.
The 16U team (1-3 overall) faces Owyhee in Baker City for a doubleheader June 21, then travels to Walla Walla for a tournament June 23-26.
