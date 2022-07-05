SPOKANE — The 18U La Grande Legacy Legends baseball team went 3-1-1 at the American Legion Spokane Wood Bat Tournament July 1-3, while the 16U squad went 1-2-1.
The 18U squad opened July 1 with an east 9-0 victory over the Spokane Bandits 9-0 in five innings behind four shutout innings from Sam Tsiatsos and an offense powered by a Cole Jorgensen home run.
Jorgensen’s home run was part of a three-run first inning for La Grande. An error allowed Jace Schow to score in the third, and La Grande broke the game open with a five-run fourth. Schow’s two-run single, Noah McIlmoil’s sacrifice fly and Jarett Armstrong’s RBI double highlighted the offensive output.
Tsiatsos allowed just three hits and struck out five in the win.
On July 2, La Grande surrendered an early five-run lead, then rallied from three runs down to force a 9-9 tie against the Cardinals.
McIlmoil’s two-run single and a double-steal gave La Grande a three-run lead in the first, and RBI singles by Owen Rinker and Tsiatsos pushed the lead to 5-0 in the third.
A three-run third and six-run fourth saw La Grande fall behind 9-6 after four, but the Legends rallied to force a tie. Logan Williams and Schow hit RBI singles in the fifth, and Griffin McIlmoil added the run-tying single in the sixth.
Later in the day, the Legends put together a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Calgary Blues.
Carter Peasley tied the score in the fifth with an RBI single, and Derek Begin scored the eventual winning run on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Devin Bell added an RBI double in the first, and Williams scored on a passed ball in the third.
Schow threw a complete game in the win, allowing three runs on five hits with two strikeouts.
On July 3, the Legends opened with a 5-1 win against the Spokane Crew as Bell drove in two runs and Tsiatsos threw six innings of four-hit ball for his second win of the weekend.
Tsiatsos allowed just one unearned run, walked one and struck out seven. He was buoyed by some early offense, as an error allowed two La Grande runs to score in the first for an early 2-0 lead, and Bell drove in two with a double in the second inning to double the margin. Schow added an RBI double in the fourth inning.
La Grande wrapped up with its lone loss later in the day on July 3, a 3-1 setback against the Spokane Expos.
The Legends had two first-inning singles and eventually took an early 1-0 lead on Jorgensen’s RBI groundout, but then managed just two hits the rest of the game, none of which came after the third inning. Spokane scored twice in the third inning to take the lead for good, and added an insurance run in the fourth.
Bell tossed four innings in the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
The 18U squad (6-5-1 overall) hosts Hodgen Distribution in a doubleheader July 7.
The 16U team opened its time in Spokane with an 11-6 win over RC Caston, getting a three-hit, three-RBI performance from Marshall Begin.
Two errors, two passed balls and a Begin RBI single staked La Grande to a 5-0 lead after one inning. A balk led to a run in the second inning, while a wild pitch and another run-scoring single by Begin made it 8-4 after four innings.
Phillip Williams and Begin had RBI singles in the fifth around a bases-loaded hit batter for the final margin.
Lakoda Huff allowed six runs on two hits in five innings, though just one run was earned. He walked three and struck out three.
Later on July 1, La Grande squandered a four-run lead to settle for a 6-6 tie against West Valley.
A wild pitch, a passed ball and an error let three runs score for La Grande in the third for a 3-1 lead. Bryce Pennington’s RBI single made it 4-1 in the fifth. Shaun Youngblood added an RBI double in the seventh.
But West Valley took advantage of two errors in the bottom of the seventh to score three times and knot the score.
Pennington tossed four innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and striking out eight batters.
On July 2, the Legends ran into an offensive onslaught by the NL Mountaineers and suffered a 24-7 loss in five innings.
The Legends had an early 4-2 lead after two, thanks to three errors and a Begin RBI single.
But the Mountaineers responded with a 10-run third and a nine-run fourth to take control.
Liam Street added an RBI single in the loss for La Grande.
The Legends followed on July 2 with a 9-1 loss to Shadle Park, managing just a run in the fifth when Carter Seaquist scored on a passed ball.
Stats for the Legends July 3 game were not available.
The 16U squad (3-9-1 overall) visits Pendleton July 7.
